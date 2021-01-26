January 26, 2021 Financial year 2020: Schlatter with increasing orders at year end but lower net sales

Media Information Financial year 2020: Schlatter with increasing orders at year end but lower net sales S c h l i e r e n, January 26, 2021. The Schlatter Group achieved an order intake of CHF 83.3 million in the 2020 financial year, 11.4% higher than in the previous year (2019: CHF 74.8 million). Net sales fell by 15.8 % to CHF 78.8 million (2019: CHF 93.6 million). Order backlog as at 31.12.2020 stood at CHF 30.8 million (31.12.2019: CHF 26.4 million). As anticipated, a negative operating result in the mid single- digit million range is expected for the 2020 financial year. At the end of the year, the markets have recovered noticeably. On March 30, 2021, the detailed annual results for 2020 will be published in a press release as well as with the annual report being made public on the company's website (www.schlattergroup.com). Preliminary financial figures 2020 (unaudited) Schlatter Group 1st half year 2nd half year Total Total CHF Mio. 2020 2020 2020 2019 Order intake 39.1 44.2 83.3 74.8 Net sales 36.6 42.2 78.8 93.6 Order backlog per 30.6, 31.12 respectively 28.8 30.8 26.4 Segments Welding Weaving CHF Mio. 2020 2019 2020 2019 Order intake 64.9 61.3 18.4 13.5 Net sales 61.0 77.3 17.8 16.3 Order backlog per 31.12 25.4 21.5 5.4 4.9

2 Further information Schlatter Industries AG Werner Schmidli Chief Executive Officer Telephone +41 44 732 71 70 Mobile +41 79 343 62 62 Fax +41 44 732 45 02 werner.schmidli@schlattergroup.com Agenda 30.03.2021 Publication of detailed annual results 2020 04.05.2021 Annual General Meeting 17.08.2021 Publication of half-year results 2021 Schlatter Group (www.schlattergroup.com) The Schlatter Group is one of the leading specialists in plant engineering for resistance welding systems as well as weaving and finishing equipment for the production of paper machine clothing, wire fabrics and wire mesh. Thanks to its many years of experience in the field of plant technology, its innovative strength and its reliable service, the Schlatter Group - which is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange - guarantees its customers a range of powerful and high-quality production equipment. This media information contains certain forward-looking statements, e.g. statements using the words "believes," "assumes," "anticipates," or formulations of a similar nature. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the Company and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among other things: competition from other companies, the effects and risks of new technologies, the Company's continuing capital requirements, financing costs, delays in the integration of acquisitions, changes in the operating expenses, the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified employees, unfavorable changes in the applicable tax laws, and other factors identified in this communication. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company accepts no obligation to continue to report or update such forward-looking statements or adjust them to future events or developments.

