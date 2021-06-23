Schlatter Industries : 23. Juni 2021 Schlatter steigert im ersten Halbjahr 2021 Auftragseingang und Nettoerlös deutlich und erwartet einen Gewinn

Media Information
1st half of 2021: Schlatter significantly increases order intake and net sales and expects a profit
S c h l i e r e n, June 23, 2021. After a strong pandemic-related decline the market environment in the Welding segment has recovered. This has led to a high demand for Schlatter products. The Weaving segment is lagging somewhat behind this development and will report a loss in the first half of the year. In the first half of 2021, the Group will increase order intake and net sales compared to the same period of the previous year and achieve a profit.
In addition, Harald Reich, since 2017 Managing Director of Schlatter Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG and member of the Group Management, will leave the Schlatter Group. The Board of Directors and Group Management would like to thank Harald Reich for his commitment and wish him every success in his future career. Werner Schmidli, CEO of the Schlatter Group, will act as Managing Director ad interim of Schlatter Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG with immediate effect.
Further information
Schlatter Industries AG Werner Schmidli Chief Executive Officer Telephone +41 44 732 71 70 Mobile +41 79 343 62 62 werner.schmidli@schlattergroup.com
Agenda
17.08.2021 Publication of half-year results 2021
26.01.2022 Publication of first financial data for the 2021 financial year
29.03.2022 Publication of the detailed annual result for 2021 through a media information and publication of the annual report on the company's Website
03.05.2022 Annual General Meeting
Schlatter Group (www.schlattergroup.com)
The Schlatter Group is one of the leading specialists in plant engineering for resistance welding systems as well as weaving and finishing equipment for the production of paper machine clothing, wire fabrics and wire mesh. Thanks to its many years of experience in the field of plant technology, its innovative strength and its reliable service, the Schlatter Group - which is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange - guarantees its customers a range of powerful and high-quality production equipment.
This media information contains certain forward-looking statements, e.g. statements using the words "believes," "assumes," "anticipates," or formulations of a similar nature. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the Company and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among other things: competition from other companies, the effects and risks of new technologies, the Company's continuing capital requirements, financing costs, delays in the integration of acquisitions, changes in the operating expenses, the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified employees, unfavorable changes in the applicable tax laws, and other factors identified in this communication. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company accepts no obligation to continue to report or update such forward-looking statements or adjust them to future events or developments.
Disclaimer
Schlatter Industries AG published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 04:06:00 UTC.