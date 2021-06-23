Schlatter Industries : 23. Juni 2021 Schlatter steigert im ersten Halbjahr 2021 Auftragseingang und Nettoerlös deutlich und erwartet einen Gewinn

Media Information

1st half of 2021: Schlatter significantly increases order intake and net sales and expects a profit

S c h l i e r e n, June 23, 2021. After a strong pandemic-related decline the market environment in the Welding segment has recovered. This has led to a high demand for Schlatter products. The Weaving segment is lagging somewhat behind this development and will report a loss in the first half of the year. In the first half of 2021, the Group will increase order intake and net sales compared to the same period of the previous year and achieve a profit.

In addition, Harald Reich, since 2017 Managing Director of Schlatter Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG and member of the Group Management, will leave the Schlatter Group. The Board of Directors and Group Management would like to thank Harald Reich for his commitment and wish him every success in his future career. Werner Schmidli, CEO of the Schlatter Group, will act as Managing Director ad interim of Schlatter Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG with immediate effect.

Further information

Schlatter Industries AG Werner Schmidli Chief Executive Officer Telephone +41 44 732 71 70 Mobile +41 79 343 62 62 werner.schmidli@schlattergroup.com

Agenda

17.08.2021 Publication of half-year results 2021

26.01.2022 Publication of first financial data for the 2021 financial year

29.03.2022 Publication of the detailed annual result for 2021 through a media information and publication of the annual report on the company's Website

03.05.2022 Annual General Meeting