Company presentation of Schloss Wachenheim AG

Schloss Wachenheim Group - Highlights

Operating subgroups

Million EUR

Winestores

(Germany, France,

426 Annual net sales

in Germany, Poland and

3 Eastern-middle Europe)

75 in the Czech Republic

Production

234

Million bottles

0,6

Million bottles

facilities

Annual sales volume

Daily sales volume

in Germany, France,

(converted into 0,75l

(converted into 0,75l

10 Poland and Romania

bottles)

bottles)

1,7k Employees

groupwide

Company Presentation Schloss Wachenheim AG

Page 2

3 Operating Segments: Germany, France, Eastern-middle Europe

Tournan-en-Brie

Production site (Sparkling

Wine - tank fermentation,

Cocktails)

Saumur / Loire

Production site "Maison

Veuve Amiot" (Sparkling

Wine - Traditional Method)

Trier

Group Headquarters and production site (Sparkling Wine - tank fermentation, De-alcoholized Products, Cocktails, Children's Party Drinks)

Morscheid

Winery Reichsgraf von

Kesselstatt, VDP member

Bilgoraj

Production site (Sparkling Wine - tank fermentation, Still Wine, Spirits, Vermouth, Cocktails, Children's Party Drinks)

Urlati

Winery Domeniile Dealu Mare

Otopeni

Production site (Sparkling Wine -

Traditional method)

Bucharest

Production site (Sparkling Wine - tank fermentation, Still Wine, Spirits, Vermouth, Cocktails)

Wachenheim

Wismar

Production site (Sparkling Wine -

Manufacturing Operation

Traditional Method)

(Sparkling Wine - Traditional

Method)

Company Presentation Schloss Wachenheim AG

Production Sites

Administrative Locations

Page 3

Markets: Subgroup Germany

Sparkling Wines

  • Largely stable sparkling wine market (annual per capita consumption just under 4 litres)
  • Sparkling wine and semi-sparkling wine as most important product categories (No. 3 in the German sparkling wine market)
  • Important Brands: Faber, Schloss Wachenheim, Nymphenburg Sekt, Schwerin Burggarten, Feist, Schloss Böchingen, Schwansee
  • Strong player in the Private Label business

De-alcoholized Sparkling and Still Wines

  • Growing markets for de-alcoholised sparklings and wines as well as ready-to-drink products
  • Leading position in the growing markets of de-alcoholised sparklings and wines (including ready-to-drink products)
  • Important Brands: Light Live, Eisberg (UK)
  • Strong player in the Private Label business

Wine Cocktails

  • Fast moving and competitive market environment
  • Important Brands: Bar Royal, Rebling, Kleine Reblaus

Company Presentation Schloss Wachenheim AG

Children's party drinks

• Robby Bubble as leading brand in this product category

Still Wine

  • Producer of high quality wines (Reichsgraf von Kesselstatt, VDP member)
  • No. 2 in stationary wine retail in Germany with "Rindchen's Weinkontor" and "Vino - Meine Weine" No. 2 (36 specialist wine shops) and strong online business
  • Latest acquisition: "Geile Weine" (eCommerce platform)

Distribution channels / sales markets

  • Domestic distribution mainly in the large retail chains
  • Export activities to around 40 countries; distribution mainly via local distribution partners and sales agents

Turnover split 2022/23 (EUR 142,4 Mio.)

Other

Sparkling

Categories

Wines

32,8%

41,6%

Still Wines

25,6%

Page 4

Markets: Subgroup France

Sparkling Wines

  • Domestic market: High and stable annual per capita consumption (but with a high share of Champagne)
  • Charles Volner is by far the market leader in the important segment of "Blanc de Blancs" in France; Opéra number 3 in this market segment
  • Muscador - as No. 1 in the "Muscats" segment - is one of the leading Vins Mousseux in France in terms of volume
  • Other important brands: Veuve Amiot, Cavalier, Grand Impérial, Pol Clément
  • Strong player in the Private Label business

Wine Cocktails

  • Production of wine cocktails almost solely for export business
  • Unattractive domestic market conditions due to high taxes on such beverages (comparable to the "alcopop tax" in Germany)

Still wines

  • Declining market trend over the last years
  • Domestic distribution covered by food retailers (with broad assortments) and (very) small wine stores
  • Currently no strategy for a market entrance

Company Presentation Schloss Wachenheim AG

De-alcoholized Sparkling and Still Wines

  • Small and stable niche market covered by 2 competitor's brands
  • Currently no strategy for a market entrance

Distribution channels / sales markets

  • Domestic distribution predominantly in food retailing
  • Strong export activities to around 60 countries (distribution via local sales partners and sales representatives)

Turnover split 2022/23 (EUR 105,2 Mio.)

Other Categories 1,6%

Sparkling

Wines 98,4%

Page 5

Markets: Eastern-middle European subgroup (AMBRA S.A.)

Poland

  • No. 1 on the growing wine market in Poland
  • Important supplier of brandy and vermouth
  • Market leader in cider and in children's party drinks
  • Leading position in the growing category of de-alcoholized sparklings and wines
  • Other important categories: wine cocktails, liqueurs and high-quality spirits
  • Important Brands: Cin&Cin (sparkling, vermouth, de-alcoholised sparklings and wines), Dorato (sparkling wine), Pliska (brandy), Slanchew Brjag (brandy), Cydr Lubelski (cider), Fresco (wine), Winarnia Zamojska (fruit wine), Piccolo (children's party drinks)
  • Revenue share around 71% of the Eastern-middle European subgroup

Czech Republic and Slovakia

  • Strong player in the Sparkling Wine segments as well as in the growing category of de-alcoholized Sparkling Wines
  • Revenue share around 12% of the Eastern-middle European subgroup

Company Presentation Schloss Wachenheim AG

Romania

  • Zarea as No.1 brand on the Sparkling Wine market; strong presence also in the brandy segment
  • Strong position in the still wine business; important brands: Sange de Taur, Pélin de Urlati (since July 2023)
  • Other important brands/categories: Florentino (liqueur), Milcov (brandy), Dacic (cider), Robby Bubble (children's party drinks)
  • Revenue share around 17% of the Eastern-middle European subgroup
  • Distribution channels / sales markets
  • Distribution predominantly in food retail in the domestic market
  • In addition, 37 own specialist wine shops throughout Poland ("Centrum Wina") and 2 more in Prague (Czech Republic)

Turnover split 2022/23 (EUR 187,2 Mio.)

Other Categories

Sparkling

Wines

32,2%

22,2%

Still Wines

45,6%

Page 6

Our strategic objective: Sustainable and profitable growth

Sustainable and profitable growth

Strong and

Further

Expansion of

Acquisitions /

Further

Ongoing

Product

investments in

well-established

development of

our export

external growth

diversification

innovations and

our production

brands in all

the private label

activities

(brands and

of our

line extensions

capacities

operating

and exclusive

companies)

distribution

channels

subgroups

brand business

Company Presentation Schloss Wachenheim AG

Page 7

Export Markets of the Schloss Wachenheim Group Companies

Increasing demand of high- quality products worldwide, especially

  • Sparkling Wines (tank fermentation as well as bottle fermentation / "Méthode Traditionelle")
  • De-alcoholizedSparkling Wines (in different grape varieties or aromatized)
  • De-alcoholizedWines (in different grape varieties)
  • Aromatized Wine Cocktails in different bottle sizes/shapes

Leading brands in important export markets, e.g.

  • Eisberg (De-alcoholized Wines and Sparkling Wines) - UK
  • Muscador (Sparkling Wine) - several countries in Africa
  • Blû Secco - Switzerland

Company Presentation Schloss Wachenheim AG

Our Strategic Goals:

  • Expansion of our positions in attractive focus markets
  • Opening up new markets and market segments on selected "white spots"

Page 8

M&A: Recent Acquisitions - "Geile Weine"

  • eCommerce Platform aimed primarily to a young audience with little experience in wine
  • Marketing activities mainly through all popular social media platforms
  • Unconventional and uncomplicated "go to market", tailored to the shopping habits of the target group
  • Focus on occasion for consumption, which is more decisive than "classical" criteria as origin, terroir or grape variety
  • Eye-catchingexclusive brands and wines from young winemakers
  • Wide range of offerings also for experts and adventurous wine lovers (such as "wine minis", aroma training sets and theme packages)

Our Strategic Goals:

  • Strengthening our growth strategy in the wine retail business in Germany
  • Exploring consumer groups that are not reached with our current platforms

Company Presentation Schloss Wachenheim AG

Page 9

M&A: Recent Acquisitions - Domeniile Urlați

  • Acquisition of 70% of the shares in two companies producing still wine and operating about 90 ha of wineyards (most of them self owned)
  • Option to acquire the remaining 30% at a later date
  • Main product: Pélin Carpatin, a still wine refined with herbal extracts (traditional product in Romania)
  • In addition, production of a range of high-quality premium wines with denominated origin
  • High growth potential in both product categories in the next years

Our Strategic Goals:

  • Strengthening our market position in the still wine market in Romania by using our existing strong and well-established distribution network
  • Participating in the expected growth of the Romanian fine wine business

Company Presentation Schloss Wachenheim AG

Page 10

