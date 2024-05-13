Schloss Wachenheim AG, formerly Sektkellerei Schloss Wachenheim AG, is a Germany-based producer and supplier of sparkling wine. The Company offers sparkling, semi-sparkling, and carbonated sparkling wine products, non-alcoholic sparkling wine, and various wine-based beverages. It markets its products worldwide and operates production facilities in Germany, France, Poland, and Romania. Its brand portfolio comprises Faber, Feist, Light Live, Robby Bubble, Schloss Wachenheim, Nymphenburg Sekt, Azzurro, Kleine Reblaus, Premiat, Schweriner Burggarten, Charles Volner, Muscador, Opera, Cin&Cin and Dorado. Its subsidiaries include CEVIM SAS, Reichsgraf von Kesselstatt GmbH, and AMBRA SA, among others.