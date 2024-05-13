Company presentation of Schloss Wachenheim AG
Schloss Wachenheim Group - Highlights
Operating subgroups
Million EUR
Winestores
(Germany, France,
426 Annual net sales
in Germany, Poland and
3 Eastern-middle Europe)
75 in the Czech Republic
Production
234
Million bottles
0,6
Million bottles
facilities
Annual sales volume
Daily sales volume
in Germany, France,
(converted into 0,75l
(converted into 0,75l
10 Poland and Romania
bottles)
bottles)
1,7k Employees
groupwide
Company Presentation Schloss Wachenheim AG
Page 2
3 Operating Segments: Germany, France, Eastern-middle Europe
Tournan-en-Brie
Production site (Sparkling
Wine - tank fermentation,
Cocktails)
Saumur / Loire
Production site "Maison
Veuve Amiot" (Sparkling
Wine - Traditional Method)
Trier
Group Headquarters and production site (Sparkling Wine - tank fermentation, De-alcoholized Products, Cocktails, Children's Party Drinks)
Morscheid
Winery Reichsgraf von
Kesselstatt, VDP member
Bilgoraj
Production site (Sparkling Wine - tank fermentation, Still Wine, Spirits, Vermouth, Cocktails, Children's Party Drinks)
Urlati
Winery Domeniile Dealu Mare
Otopeni
Production site (Sparkling Wine -
Traditional method)
Bucharest
Production site (Sparkling Wine - tank fermentation, Still Wine, Spirits, Vermouth, Cocktails)
Wachenheim
Wismar
Production site (Sparkling Wine -
Manufacturing Operation
Traditional Method)
(Sparkling Wine - Traditional
Method)
Company Presentation Schloss Wachenheim AG
Production Sites
Administrative Locations
Page 3
Markets: Subgroup Germany
Sparkling Wines
- Largely stable sparkling wine market (annual per capita consumption just under 4 litres)
- Sparkling wine and semi-sparkling wine as most important product categories (No. 3 in the German sparkling wine market)
- Important Brands: Faber, Schloss Wachenheim, Nymphenburg Sekt, Schwerin Burggarten, Feist, Schloss Böchingen, Schwansee
- Strong player in the Private Label business
De-alcoholized Sparkling and Still Wines
- Growing markets for de-alcoholised sparklings and wines as well as ready-to-drink products
- Leading position in the growing markets of de-alcoholised sparklings and wines (including ready-to-drink products)
- Important Brands: Light Live, Eisberg (UK)
- Strong player in the Private Label business
Wine Cocktails
- Fast moving and competitive market environment
- Important Brands: Bar Royal, Rebling, Kleine Reblaus
Company Presentation Schloss Wachenheim AG
Children's party drinks
• Robby Bubble as leading brand in this product category
Still Wine
- Producer of high quality wines (Reichsgraf von Kesselstatt, VDP member)
- No. 2 in stationary wine retail in Germany with "Rindchen's Weinkontor" and "Vino - Meine Weine" No. 2 (36 specialist wine shops) and strong online business
- Latest acquisition: "Geile Weine" (eCommerce platform)
Distribution channels / sales markets
- Domestic distribution mainly in the large retail chains
- Export activities to around 40 countries; distribution mainly via local distribution partners and sales agents
Turnover split 2022/23 (EUR 142,4 Mio.)
Other
Sparkling
Categories
Wines
32,8%
41,6%
Still Wines
25,6%
Page 4
Markets: Subgroup France
Sparkling Wines
- Domestic market: High and stable annual per capita consumption (but with a high share of Champagne)
- Charles Volner is by far the market leader in the important segment of "Blanc de Blancs" in France; Opéra number 3 in this market segment
- Muscador - as No. 1 in the "Muscats" segment - is one of the leading Vins Mousseux in France in terms of volume
- Other important brands: Veuve Amiot, Cavalier, Grand Impérial, Pol Clément
- Strong player in the Private Label business
Wine Cocktails
- Production of wine cocktails almost solely for export business
- Unattractive domestic market conditions due to high taxes on such beverages (comparable to the "alcopop tax" in Germany)
Still wines
- Declining market trend over the last years
- Domestic distribution covered by food retailers (with broad assortments) and (very) small wine stores
- Currently no strategy for a market entrance
Company Presentation Schloss Wachenheim AG
De-alcoholized Sparkling and Still Wines
- Small and stable niche market covered by 2 competitor's brands
- Currently no strategy for a market entrance
Distribution channels / sales markets
- Domestic distribution predominantly in food retailing
- Strong export activities to around 60 countries (distribution via local sales partners and sales representatives)
Turnover split 2022/23 (EUR 105,2 Mio.)
Other Categories 1,6%
Sparkling
Wines 98,4%
Page 5
Markets: Eastern-middle European subgroup (AMBRA S.A.)
Poland
- No. 1 on the growing wine market in Poland
- Important supplier of brandy and vermouth
- Market leader in cider and in children's party drinks
- Leading position in the growing category of de-alcoholized sparklings and wines
- Other important categories: wine cocktails, liqueurs and high-quality spirits
- Important Brands: Cin&Cin (sparkling, vermouth, de-alcoholised sparklings and wines), Dorato (sparkling wine), Pliska (brandy), Slanchew Brjag (brandy), Cydr Lubelski (cider), Fresco (wine), Winarnia Zamojska (fruit wine), Piccolo (children's party drinks)
- Revenue share around 71% of the Eastern-middle European subgroup
Czech Republic and Slovakia
- Strong player in the Sparkling Wine segments as well as in the growing category of de-alcoholized Sparkling Wines
- Revenue share around 12% of the Eastern-middle European subgroup
Company Presentation Schloss Wachenheim AG
Romania
- Zarea as No.1 brand on the Sparkling Wine market; strong presence also in the brandy segment
- Strong position in the still wine business; important brands: Sange de Taur, Pélin de Urlati (since July 2023)
- Other important brands/categories: Florentino (liqueur), Milcov (brandy), Dacic (cider), Robby Bubble (children's party drinks)
- Revenue share around 17% of the Eastern-middle European subgroup
- Distribution channels / sales markets
- Distribution predominantly in food retail in the domestic market
- In addition, 37 own specialist wine shops throughout Poland ("Centrum Wina") and 2 more in Prague (Czech Republic)
Turnover split 2022/23 (EUR 187,2 Mio.)
Other Categories
Sparkling
Wines
32,2%
22,2%
Still Wines
45,6%
Page 6
Our strategic objective: Sustainable and profitable growth
Sustainable and profitable growth
Strong and
Further
Expansion of
Acquisitions /
Further
Ongoing
Product
investments in
well-established
development of
our export
external growth
diversification
innovations and
our production
brands in all
the private label
activities
(brands and
of our
line extensions
capacities
operating
and exclusive
companies)
distribution
channels
subgroups
brand business
Company Presentation Schloss Wachenheim AG
Page 7
Export Markets of the Schloss Wachenheim Group Companies
Increasing demand of high- quality products worldwide, especially
- Sparkling Wines (tank fermentation as well as bottle fermentation / "Méthode Traditionelle")
- De-alcoholizedSparkling Wines (in different grape varieties or aromatized)
- De-alcoholizedWines (in different grape varieties)
- Aromatized Wine Cocktails in different bottle sizes/shapes
Leading brands in important export markets, e.g.
- Eisberg (De-alcoholized Wines and Sparkling Wines) - UK
- Muscador (Sparkling Wine) - several countries in Africa
- Blû Secco - Switzerland
Company Presentation Schloss Wachenheim AG
Our Strategic Goals:
- Expansion of our positions in attractive focus markets
- Opening up new markets and market segments on selected "white spots"
Page 8
M&A: Recent Acquisitions - "Geile Weine"
- eCommerce Platform aimed primarily to a young audience with little experience in wine
- Marketing activities mainly through all popular social media platforms
- Unconventional and uncomplicated "go to market", tailored to the shopping habits of the target group
- Focus on occasion for consumption, which is more decisive than "classical" criteria as origin, terroir or grape variety
- Eye-catchingexclusive brands and wines from young winemakers
- Wide range of offerings also for experts and adventurous wine lovers (such as "wine minis", aroma training sets and theme packages)
Our Strategic Goals:
- Strengthening our growth strategy in the wine retail business in Germany
- Exploring consumer groups that are not reached with our current platforms
Company Presentation Schloss Wachenheim AG
Page 9
M&A: Recent Acquisitions - Domeniile Urlați
- Acquisition of 70% of the shares in two companies producing still wine and operating about 90 ha of wineyards (most of them self owned)
- Option to acquire the remaining 30% at a later date
- Main product: Pélin Carpatin, a still wine refined with herbal extracts (traditional product in Romania)
- In addition, production of a range of high-quality premium wines with denominated origin
- High growth potential in both product categories in the next years
Our Strategic Goals:
- Strengthening our market position in the still wine market in Romania by using our existing strong and well-established distribution network
- Participating in the expected growth of the Romanian fine wine business
Company Presentation Schloss Wachenheim AG
Page 10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Schloss Wachenheim AG published this content on 13 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2024 09:21:04 UTC.