  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Schlumberger Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLB   AN8068571086

SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

(SLB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:44 2022-11-11 pm EST
54.91 USD   +3.40%
01:30pAM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Castle Harbour Insurance Limited and Harrington Sound Insurance Limited
BU
11/09Insider Sell: Schlumberger
MT
11/08RBC Raises Price Target on Schlumberger to $66 From $59, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Castle Harbour Insurance Limited and Harrington Sound Insurance Limited

11/11/2022 | 01:30pm EST
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a+” (Excellent) of Castle Harbour Insurance Limited (Castle Harbour) and Harrington Sound Insurance Limited (Harrington). These companies are captive insurance companies for Schlumberger Limited (SLB) [NYSE: SLB]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Both captives are domiciled in Bermuda.

The ratings of Castle Harbour and Harrington reflect their balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as their strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The companies are captive insurers for SLB, a global technology company in the energy industry. The ratings affirm that Castle Harbour and Harrington maintain the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), in addition to displaying strong operating performance results over each of the past five years. The ratings also take into consideration the captives’ strategic importance in providing tailored insurance coverages for the parent and its subsidiaries. While each captive carries relatively large limits within its respective designated coverages for the parent in the general liability and property lines of business, each writes a broad scope of business and has considerable geographic diversification.

As captive insurers of SLB, the companies are an integral part of the parent’s ERM framework, which includes defined risk controls and optimization of the captives’ capital. Further, AM Best recognizes the financial flexibility afforded by their parent company, as well as their strategic importance across SLB.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 28 021 M - -
Net income 2022 3 322 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 523 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 1,19%
Capitalization 75 295 M 75 295 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,99x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 92 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 53,10 $
Average target price 58,14 $
Spread / Average Target 9,48%
Managers and Directors
Olivier Le Peuch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephane Biguet Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Papa Non-Executive Chairman
Demosthenis Pafitis Chief Technology Officer
Miguel Matías Galuccio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED77.30%75 295
HALLIBURTON COMPANY60.95%34 333
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY22.65%30 625
NOV INC.68.93%8 991
TECHNIPFMC PLC96.45%5 192
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED2.73%4 245