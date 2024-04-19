SLB: EPS growth of 19% in Q1

SLB (formerly Schlumberger) reports adjusted EPS of $0.75 for the first three months of 2024, up 19% year-on-year, and adjusted EBITDA up 15% to $2.06 billion, representing a margin improvement of 0.5 points to 23.6%.



Also compared with the same period in 2023, the oil & gas group's revenues rose by 13% to 8.71 billion, half of which was due to Aker's subsea business, added as part of its OneSubsea joint venture in the fourth quarter of 2023.



SLB confirms that it expects EBITDA growth to be in the mid-10% range for 2024 as a whole, and indicates that it is targeting a distribution of seven billion dollars to shareholders over two years (three billion in 2024 and four billion in 2025).



