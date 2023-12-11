SLB: agreement with Microsoft for improved CO2 storage

SLB and Northern Lights Joint Venture (NL) announced today that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft to optimize integrated cloud-based workflows for the operation of Northern Lights, a CO2 transport and storage provider.



The collaboration will contribute to the development of scalable, cost-effective digital solutions for the emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) industry.



' Digital workflows are a key element in successfully managing CO2 throughout the value chain, from the point of capture to permanent storage. Northern Lights is very pleased to partner with industry-leading technology companies SLB and Microsoft on the development of digital CCS solutions', said Børre Jacobsen, Managing Director of Northern Lights.



' In less than three decades, CCS will need to increase by a factor of 100 to 200 to have the expected impact on global net zero emission ambitions, and digital solutions will have a key role to play,' said in essence Trygve Randen, Senior Vice President of Digital Products and Solutions at SLB.



