SLB: contract for SLB OneSubsea offshore Norway
The project will accelerate the large-scale global adoption of subsea electric technology, setting new standards for increased operator control, subsea operational efficiency and reduced offshore emissions.
As part of the agreement, future engineering, procurement and construction will be awarded directly to SLB OneSubsea - a joint venture between SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea7 - subject to a final investment decision.
