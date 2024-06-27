Schlumberger Limited is No. 1 worldwide for providing oil and gas exploration and production services and engineering. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - well development and construction (39.9%); - sale of oil production equipment and systems (27.6%); - sale of solutions and services for optimizing reservoir performance and yield (19.5%); - sale of technological and geophysical solutions and services (13%): sale of software, acquisition and processing of seismic data, consulting services in reservoir characterization, sale of information solutions, management of IT infrastructure, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: North America (21.3%), Middle East and Asia (32.2%), Europe/CIS/Africa (25.6%), Latin America (20.2%) and other (0.7%).

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment