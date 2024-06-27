SLB announces the award of a contract from Equinor for the front-end engineering design (FEED) of a 12-well, all-electric subsea production systems (SPS) project in the Fram Sør field, offshore Norway.

The project will accelerate the large-scale global adoption of subsea electric technology, setting new standards for increased operator control, subsea operational efficiency and reduced offshore emissions.

As part of the agreement, future engineering, procurement and construction will be awarded directly to SLB OneSubsea - a joint venture between SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea7 - subject to a final investment decision.

