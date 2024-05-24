SLB has announced the award of a major contract by Equinor to its joint venture OneSubsea.

This award builds on an existing long-term contract for the execution of the second stage of phase 3 of Equinor's Troll project in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

To accelerate field delivery of the subsea tie-back to existing infrastructure, SLB OneSubsea will operate NCS2017+ compliant configurable solutions for standardized subsea production systems for application on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The objective of Troll Phase 3, Stage 2 is to accelerate reservoir production equivalent to approximately 55 billion standard cubic meters of gas.


