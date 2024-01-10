SLB: partnership with Geminus AI
The Geminus model generator merges physics-based approaches with process data to produce accurate AI models that can be deployed at scale, faster and at a lower cost than traditional AI approaches.
Data scientists and modeling engineers can then use the Geminus platform using new artificial intelligence to predict the behavior of complex systems and make informed decisions in real time.
