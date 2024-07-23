Long-term partnership will digitally transform Aker BP’s subsurface workflows to lower costs, shorten planning cycles and increase production more sustainably

SLB and Aker BP today announced they have agreed a long-term partnership to co-develop an AI-driven digital platform for Aker BP to accelerate innovation and deliver substantial efficiency improvements across the company’s E&P operations. The new platform will leverage the Delfi™ digital platform to enable new digital solutions in the cloud for Aker BP.

“By co-developing AI-powered digital technologies, we will transform Aker BP’s subsurface workflows, accelerating planning cycles, increasing production, and reducing costs across their entire E&P life cycle,” said Rakesh Jaggi, President, Digital & Integration, SLB. “We have made a long-term commitment with Aker BP to continuously improve the subsurface part of their platform, driving constant efficiency optimization and more sustainable energy production.”

The partners will transition Aker BP’s current application portfolio to the cloud and create one integrated platform for subsurface workflows. The high-performance computing speed of the cloud will enable the platform to leverage advanced AI and domain expertise from SLB and Aker BP to reveal new insights from previously untapped data, driving substantial efficiency and performance improvements.

“The platform we develop in partnership with SLB is a key step in realizing our strategy to build the E&P company of the future and cement our position as a digital leader,” said Per Øyvind Seljebotn, SVP Exploration & Reservoir Development, Aker BP. “Leveraging the cloud for data-driven subsurface workflows will increase efficiency and value creation, while helping to lower the environmental impact from our fields and discoveries.”

An essential part of enabling AI-driven workflows is establishing a unified data environment. The new platform builds on SLB’s commitment to the Open Group’s OSDU® Technical Standard and close integration with Microsoft’s Azure Data Manager for Energy.

“Moving to the Delfi platform is a big step forward on our data-driven journey. The use of Azure Data Manager for Energy, a strong and open collaboration with our digital ecosystem, and a high ambition to leverage GenAI are key benefits in this partnership with SLB,” said Paula Doyle, Chief Digital Officer, Aker BP.

SLB, its partners and customers will discuss how AI, data, IIOT, and other trends are transforming today’s energy systems at the 2024 SLB Digital Forum in Monaco later this year. For more information, click here.

