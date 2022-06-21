Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Schlumberger Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLB   AN8068571086

SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

(SLB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:51 2022-06-21 pm EDT
38.94 USD   +6.26%
01:05pSCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCES SECOND-QUARTER 2022 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL HOUSTON --(BUSINESS WIRE)--JUN. 21, 2022-- SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED (NYSE : SLB) will hold a conference call on July 22, 2022 to discuss the results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022 . The conference call is scheduled to begin at ..
PU
01:01pSchlumberger Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
BU
01:01pSchlumberger Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schlumberger Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call HOUSTON --(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun. 21, 2022-- Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will hold a conference call on July 22, 2022 to discuss the results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022 . The conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am US Eastern time and a press release regarding the results

06/21/2022 | 01:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun. 21, 2022-- Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will hold a conference call on July 22, 2022 to discuss the results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am US Eastern time and a press release regarding the results will be issued at 7:00 am US Eastern time.

To access the conference call, listeners should contact the Conference Call Operator at +1 (844) 721-7241 within North America or +1 (409) 207-6955 outside of North America approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and the access code is 8858313.

A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at www.slb.com/irwebcast on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to test their browsers and register for the webcast. Following the end of the conference call, a replay will be available at www.slb.com/irwebcast until August 22, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (866) 207-1041 within North America or +1 (402) 970-0847 outside of North America and giving the access code 9508868.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger (SLB: NYSE) is a technology company that partners with customers to access energy. Our people, representing over 160 nationalities, are providing leading digital solutions and deploying innovative technologies to enable performance and sustainability for the global energy industry. With expertise in more than 120 countries, we collaborate to create technology that unlocks access to energy for the benefit of all.

Find out more at www.slb.com

View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220617005360/en/

Investors

Ndubuisi Maduemezia - Vice President of Investor Relations, Schlumberger LimitedJoy V. Domingo - Director of Investor Relations, Schlumberger Limited
Office +1 (713) 375-3535
investor-relations@slb.com

Media

Moira Duff - Director of External Communication, Schlumberger Limited
Office +1 (713) 375-3494
media@slb.com

Source: Schlumberger Limited

Disclaimer

Schlumberger Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 17:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED
01:05pSCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCES SECOND-QUARTE : SLB) will hold a conference call on July 22, 2022 t..
PU
01:01pSchlumberger Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
BU
01:01pSchlumberger Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
BU
06/17Standard & Poor's 500 Enters Bear Market Territory as Fed Pivot to Price Stability Fuel..
MT
06/13Schlumberger and Subsea 7 Renew Global Subsea Integration Alliance
AQ
06/10Schlumberger Renews Subsea Development Alliance With Subsea 7
MT
06/10Schlumberger and Subsea 7 Renew Global Subsea Integration Alliance
CI
06/08Barclays Adjusts Schlumberger's Price Target to $59 From $55, Reiterates Overweight Rat..
MT
06/01SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED/NV : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/01SCHLUMBERGER : Le Peuch Speaks at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 167 M - -
Net income 2022 2 703 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 639 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 1,73%
Capitalization 51 789 M 51 789 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,35x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 92 000
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Schlumberger Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 36,64 $
Average target price 50,40 $
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Le Peuch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephane Biguet Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Papa Non-Executive Chairman
Demosthenis Pafitis Chief Technology Officer
Tatiana Alekseevna Mitrova Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED22.34%51 789
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY24.56%29 508
HALLIBURTON COMPANY38.57%28 584
NOV INC.21.55%6 469
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-11.60%3 964
TECHNIPFMC PLC11.32%3 006