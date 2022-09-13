Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Schlumberger Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLB   AN8068571086

SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

(SLB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:26 2022-09-13 pm EDT
38.71 USD   -3.60%
01:01pSchlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
BU
01:01pSchlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
BU
09/07Schlumberger Reportedly Sees Better Than Expected North American Activity
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

09/13/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will hold a conference call on October 21, 2022 to discuss the results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am US Eastern time and a press release regarding the results will be issued at 7:00 am US Eastern time.

To access the conference call, listeners should contact the Conference Call Operator at +1 (844) 721-7241 within North America or +1 (409) 207-6955 outside of North America approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and the access code is 8858313.

A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at www.slb.com/irwebcast on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to test their browsers and register for the webcast. Following the end of the conference call, a replay will be available at www.slb.com/irwebcast until November 20, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (866) 207-1041 within North America or +1 (402) 970-0847 outside of North America and giving the access code 1942759.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger (SLB: NYSE) is a technology company that partners with customers to access energy. Our people, representing over 160 nationalities, are providing leading digital solutions and deploying innovative technologies to enable performance and sustainability for the global energy industry. With expertise in more than 120 countries, we collaborate to create technology that unlocks access to energy for the benefit of all.

Find out more at www.slb.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED
01:01pSchlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
BU
01:01pSchlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
BU
09/07Schlumberger Reportedly Sees Better Than Expected North American Activity
MT
09/07Schlumberger sees North American oil activity growing faster than expected
RE
09/07SCHLUMBERGER : Le Peuch Speaks at Barclays CEO Energy Power Conference 2022
PU
09/07TRANSCRIPT : Schlumberger Limited Presents at Barclays 2022 CEO Energy-Power Conference, S..
CI
09/06SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/02SCHLUMBERGER : Supports Industry Effort to Eliminate Methane Emissions from Oil and Gas Op..
PU
08/30SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Decline Premarket Tuesday
MT
08/30TGS, CGG and PGS Announce Schlumberger Joining Versal - a Unified Multi-client Data Eco..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27 256 M - -
Net income 2022 3 090 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 791 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 1,55%
Capitalization 56 788 M 56 788 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 92 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Schlumberger Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 40,15 $
Average target price 49,43 $
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Le Peuch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephane Biguet Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Papa Non-Executive Chairman
Demosthenis Pafitis Chief Technology Officer
Miguel Matías Galuccio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED32.39%56 788
HALLIBURTON COMPANY32.40%27 462
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY5.82%25 759
NOV INC.31.29%6 988
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-2.05%4 213
TECHNIPFMC PLC53.21%4 102