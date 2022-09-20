Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Schlumberger Limited
  News
  Summary
    SLB   AN8068571086

SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

(SLB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-20 pm EDT
38.50 USD   -1.21%
04:42pSchlumberger, Aramco to Develop Sustainability Solutions Platform
DJ
04:01pSchlumberger and Aramco to Collaborate on Digital Sustainability Solutions for Hard-to-Abate Carbon Industries
04:01pSchlumberger and Aramco to Collaborate on Digital Sustainability Solutions for Hard-to-Abate Carbon Industries
Schlumberger, Aramco to Develop Sustainability Solutions Platform

09/20/2022 | 04:42pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


Schlumberger NV said Tuesday it and Saudi Arabia's national oil company plan to collaborate and develop a digital platform that will provide sustainability solutions for hard-to-abate industrial sectors.

The technology company said the proposed platform with Aramco, officially named Saudi Arabian Oil Co., will enable companies in industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, utilities, cement and steel to collect, measure, report and verify their emissions while also evaluating different decarbonization pathways.

The platform will be extendable into other aspects of the industries' sustainability efforts and will ultimately include workflows such as water sustainability and management, methane emissions measurement, flaring reduction and prevention, and carbon capture and storage, Schlumberger said.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-22 1641ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.35% 90.92 Delayed Quote.17.99%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.56% 36.2 End-of-day quote.11.23%
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED -1.21% 38.5 Delayed Quote.28.11%
WTI -1.37% 84.258 Delayed Quote.13.41%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27 256 M - -
Net income 2022 3 086 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 791 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 55 119 M 55 119 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 92 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Managers and Directors
Olivier Le Peuch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephane Biguet Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Papa Non-Executive Chairman
Demosthenis Pafitis Chief Technology Officer
Miguel Matías Galuccio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED28.11%55 119
HALLIBURTON COMPANY24.05%25 730
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY0.50%24 464
NOV INC.26.57%6 737
TECHNIPFMC PLC57.43%4 215
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-5.12%4 077