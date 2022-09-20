Schlumberger, Aramco to Develop Sustainability Solutions Platform

By Denny Jacob

Schlumberger NV said Tuesday it and Saudi Arabia's national oil company plan to collaborate and develop a digital platform that will provide sustainability solutions for hard-to-abate industrial sectors.

The technology company said the proposed platform with Aramco, officially named Saudi Arabian Oil Co., will enable companies in industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, utilities, cement and steel to collect, measure, report and verify their emissions while also evaluating different decarbonization pathways.

The platform will be extendable into other aspects of the industries' sustainability efforts and will ultimately include workflows such as water sustainability and management, methane emissions measurement, flaring reduction and prevention, and carbon capture and storage, Schlumberger said.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-22 1641ET