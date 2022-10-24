Schlumberger : Drilling Technology Used to Enable Geothermal Heating Solution in Europe

"ENGIE Solutions has invested more than 300 million euros in the sector in 10 years and carried out 20 low-energy geothermal drilling operations over the same period," underlines Aurélie Lehericy, Deputy Managing Director of ENGIE Solutions Villes & Collectivités. "It is a source of pride for us to support the City of Vélizy-Villacoublay in this particularly exemplary project; the drilling results speak for themselves. With Schlumberger, our partner on this project, we have mobilized all our know-how and our technological resources, serving both the future comfort of the Véliziens and the region's energy transition."

The drilling project comprised a multilateral reservoir section with high dogleg severity (DLS) in the curves where the main wellbore branches off into three distinct boreholes. The individual borehole branches intersect the producing zones of the reservoir multiple times, thus improving the well's overall productivity. The well profile design enhances the potential of geothermal fabrics containing water (known as aquifers), promoting the recovery of water at 65 degC and providing a heat output of more than 16 MW. The PowerDrive system, which is well-suited for high-DLS wells, enabled this innovative geothermal well profile, effectively doubling the original production capacity by reaching up to 400 m3/h. The fit-for-basin AxeBlade bit contributed to delivery of the reservoir section ahead of schedule.

