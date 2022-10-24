Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Schlumberger Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLB   AN8068571086

SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

(SLB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:22 2022-10-24 pm EDT
51.88 USD   +2.91%
12:32pSchlumberger : Drilling Technology Used to Enable Geothermal Heating Solution in Europe
PU
09:18aStifel Nicolaus Adjusts Schlumberger Price Target to $58 From $53, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09:16aSector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Premarket Monday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schlumberger : Drilling Technology Used to Enable Geothermal Heating Solution in Europe

10/24/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"ENGIE Solutions has invested more than 300 million euros in the sector in 10 years and carried out 20 low-energy geothermal drilling operations over the same period," underlines Aurélie Lehericy, Deputy Managing Director of ENGIE Solutions Villes & Collectivités. "It is a source of pride for us to support the City of Vélizy-Villacoublay in this particularly exemplary project; the drilling results speak for themselves. With Schlumberger, our partner on this project, we have mobilized all our know-how and our technological resources, serving both the future comfort of the Véliziens and the region's energy transition."

The drilling project comprised a multilateral reservoir section with high dogleg severity (DLS) in the curves where the main wellbore branches off into three distinct boreholes. The individual borehole branches intersect the producing zones of the reservoir multiple times, thus improving the well's overall productivity. The well profile design enhances the potential of geothermal fabrics containing water (known as aquifers), promoting the recovery of water at 65 degC and providing a heat output of more than 16 MW. The PowerDrive system, which is well-suited for high-DLS wells, enabled this innovative geothermal well profile, effectively doubling the original production capacity by reaching up to 400 m3/h. The fit-for-basin AxeBlade bit contributed to delivery of the reservoir section ahead of schedule.

For more information on Schlumberger geothermal services, visit slb.com/geothermal.

*Mark of Schlumberger

###

Disclaimer

Schlumberger Ltd. published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 16:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED
12:32pSchlumberger : Drilling Technology Used to Enable Geothermal Heating Solution in Europe
PU
09:18aStifel Nicolaus Adjusts Schlumberger Price Target to $58 From $53, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09:16aSector Update: Energy Stocks Decline Premarket Monday
MT
09:15aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Schlumberger Price Target to $55 From $46, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09:14aBenchmark Adjusts Schlumberger Price Target to $58 From $55, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09:14aSusquehanna Adjusts Schlumberger Price Target to $59 From $52, Maintains Positive Ratin..
MT
09:10aSchlumberger : Inside Information / Other news releases
PU
09:09aHSBC Adjusts Schlumberger Price Target to $56.80 From $44.20, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09:06aJPMorgan Adjusts Schlumberger Price Target to $60 From $55, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
09:04aSector Update: Energy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27 781 M - -
Net income 2022 3 207 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 734 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 1,22%
Capitalization 71 481 M 71 481 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
EV / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 92 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Schlumberger Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 50,41 $
Average target price 52,94 $
Spread / Average Target 5,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Le Peuch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephane Biguet Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Papa Non-Executive Chairman
Demosthenis Pafitis Chief Technology Officer
Miguel Matías Galuccio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED68.31%71 481
HALLIBURTON COMPANY48.14%30 727
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY10.85%26 709
NOV INC.59.85%8 508
TECHNIPFMC PLC82.43%4 884
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED2.73%4 226