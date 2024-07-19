By Don Nico Forbes

Schlumberger reported higher earnings for the second quarter, though earnings per share missed analyst expectations.

The energy-technology company said Friday that profit for the three months ended June 30 rose to $1.11 billion, or 77 cents a share, from $1.03 billion, or 72 cents a share, a year prior.

Analysts were expecting EPS of 82 cents a share, according to FactSet and based on 11 analyst estimates.

Revenue rose 13% to $9.14 billion, driven by international sales that rose 18%. However, this was partially offset by a fall in revenue in North America, which slipped 6% due to lower drilling and reduced sales of production systems.

"Looking ahead to the second half of the year, we expect ongoing momentum in the international markets, strong digital sales, and our cost efficiency programs will enable us to expand margins," Chief Executive Olivier Le Peuch said.

