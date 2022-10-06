Advanced search
    SLB   AN8068571086

SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

(SLB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-06 pm EDT
42.49 USD   +2.21%
05:52pSchlumberger : Making a global impact through local sustainability programs
PU
08:03aMarketScreener's World Press Review : October 6 , 2022
MS
10/05US Stocks End Lower Wednesday After Private Payrolls, ISM Services Index Data
MT
Schlumberger : Making a global impact through local sustainability programs

10/06/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
What we have to say

"Sustainability does not happen at a corporate level; it takes place in the business, where our sustainability champions are," said Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer Katharina Beumelburg. "Our sustainability champions are tailoring what this means to their geographies to make sustainability happen for the company."

"Our ambition is to foster our sustainability journey by engaging our entire population in the sustainability initiatives that will have the greatest impact where they live and work," said Offshore Atlantic Sustainability Basin Lead Jodi Wood. "Working together with our employees, our suppliers, and our customers we will reach our greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets and improve our communities."

See it in action

Meet our sustainability champions for Ecuador, Columbia and Peru, Angola and Central and East Africa, and Kazakhstan. Find out what sustainability means to them and learn about the initiatives in their geographies.

Disclaimer

Schlumberger Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 21:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27 231 M - -
Net income 2022 3 087 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 787 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 58 796 M 58 796 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 92 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Schlumberger Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 41,57 $
Average target price 49,17 $
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olivier Le Peuch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephane Biguet Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Papa Non-Executive Chairman
Demosthenis Pafitis Chief Technology Officer
Miguel Matías Galuccio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED38.80%58 796
HALLIBURTON COMPANY22.96%26 519
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-1.45%23 989
NOV INC.36.09%7 243
TECHNIPFMC PLC56.42%4 187
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-1.71%4 115