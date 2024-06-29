SLB Reports on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 December 2023
PARIS, June 28, 2024-SLB (NYSE: SLB) is providing the following disclosure pursuant to L. 225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code ("FCC"), which requires disclosures of certain payments made by Schlumberger Limited and its consolidated subsidiaries (together, the "Company") to governments for the year ended December 31, 2023 relating to "extractive industries" as defined by, and required under, the FCC. The following schedules disclose the payments made by the Company in 2023 to governments in Morocco, the United Kingdom and the United States in connection with the Company's extractive activities under the FCC, including its operation of barite mines.
Payments are disclosed in US Dollars. Where a payment or a series of related payments is less than the equivalent of EUR100,000 (USD $108,245.15), such payments have been excluded (in line with the FCC). Payments made in currencies other than US Dollars are converted based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant annual average rate.1
Taxes exclude taxes levied on consumption such as value added taxes, personal income taxes or sales taxes.
Year ended December 31, 2023 (USD in thousands)
Morocco
Project Report
Licenses
Production
Infrastructure
Taxes
Royalties2
and Fees
Entitlements
Bonuses
Improvements
Dividends
Total3
COMABAR (Barite)
2,410.8
0
0
64.7
0
0
2,294.7
4,770.2
2023 Total
2,410.8
0
0
64.7
0
0
2,294.7
$4,770.2
Government Report
Licenses
Production
Infrastructure
Taxes
Royalties2
and Fees
Entitlements
Bonuses
Improvements
Dividends
Total3
General Tax Administration
2,410.8
0
0
64.7
0
0
0
2,475.5
Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM)
0
0
0
0
0
0
2,294.7
2,294.7
2023 Total
2,410.8
0
0
64.7
0
0
2,294.7
$4,770.2
United Kingdom
Project Report
Licenses
Production
Infrastructure
Taxes
Royalties2
and Fees
Entitlements
Bonuses
Improvements
Dividends
Total3
Foss Mine (Barite)
30.4
68.8
3.8
0
0
0
0
103.0
Duntanlich (Barite)
94.1
21.6
16.0
0
0
0
0
131.7
2023 Total
124.5
90.4
19.8
0
0
0
0
$234.7
Government Report
Licenses
Production
Infrastructure
Taxes
Royalties2
and Fees
Entitlements
Bonuses
Improvements
Dividends
Total3
Forestry Commission of Scotland
0
90.4
0
0
0
0
0
90.4
Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA)
0
0
18.1
0
0
0
0
18.1
HSE Mines Inspectorate
0
0
1.7
0
0
0
0
1.7
Scottish Police Authority
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.0
HM Revenue and Customs
0.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.4
Revenue Scotland LBTT Refund Regs of Scotland Fees & Assignations for
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.0
leases
Perth & Kinross Council
124.1
0
0
0
0
0
0
124.1
2023 Total
124.5
90.4
19.8
0
0
0
0
$234.7
United States
Project Report
Licenses
Production
Infrastructure
Taxes
Royalties2
and Fees
Entitlements2
Bonuses
Improvements
Dividends
Total3
Big Bird (Barite)
0
0
19.3
0
0
0
0
19.3
Greystone Mine (Barite)
265.7
0
7.9
0
0
0
0
273.6
Mountain Springs (Barite)
348.3
0
10.9
0
0
0
0
359.2
2023 Total
614.0
0
38.1
0
0
0
0
$652.1
Government Report
Licenses
Production
Infrastructure
Taxes
Royalties2
and Fees
Entitlements2
Bonuses
Improvements
Dividends
Total
Elko County
0
0
1.3
0
0
0
0
1.3
Lander County
63.2
0
1.3
0
0
0
0
64.5
State of Nevada
550.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
550.8
BLM
0
0
35.5
0
0
0
0
35.5
2023 Total
614.0
0
38.1
0
0
0
0
$652.1
Notes:
- Payments made in local currencies are translated at the average exchange rate for the year. Conversion of EUR to USD based on a rate of EUR 1 = $1.0824 and of GBP 1 = $1.2439.
- Royalty payments and production entitlements are paid in cash, except where noted. The value of production entitlements made in kind are calculated with reference to market rates at the time of payment.
- Totals do not add exactly due to rounding.
