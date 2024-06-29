SLB Reports on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 December 2023

PARIS, June 28, 2024-SLB (NYSE: SLB) is providing the following disclosure pursuant to L. 225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code ("FCC"), which requires disclosures of certain payments made by Schlumberger Limited and its consolidated subsidiaries (together, the "Company") to governments for the year ended December 31, 2023 relating to "extractive industries" as defined by, and required under, the FCC. The following schedules disclose the payments made by the Company in 2023 to governments in Morocco, the United Kingdom and the United States in connection with the Company's extractive activities under the FCC, including its operation of barite mines.

Payments are disclosed in US Dollars. Where a payment or a series of related payments is less than the equivalent of EUR100,000 (USD $108,245.15), such payments have been excluded (in line with the FCC). Payments made in currencies other than US Dollars are converted based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant annual average rate.1

Taxes exclude taxes levied on consumption such as value added taxes, personal income taxes or sales taxes.

Year ended December 31, 2023 (USD in thousands)

Morocco

Project Report