Schlumberger : Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

In the Middle East, the largest-ever investment cycle has now commenced. This will support ongoing capacity expansion projects over the next 4 years in both oil and gas. Consequently, this year, we expect to post our highest revenue ever in the Middle East, putting us on track to achieve our multiyear growth aspiration.

Simultaneously, we are witnessing further activity expansion in the offshore market. Offshore activity continues to surprise to the upside with breadth and a diversity of opportunities across all major basins. In addition, the latest FID projections and industry reports indicate that the offshore sector is set for its highest growth in a decade with more than $200 billion in new projects through the next 2 years.

This growth will be supported by three layers of activity. First, the resumption of infill and tieback activity in mature basins, which was very visible across Africa in 2022. This will continue to strengthen in multiple geographies from this year onward. Second, ongoing large development projects in both oil and gas that are ramping up and starting to scale. This is evident in Latin America, such as Guyana and Brazil, and in the Middle East, such as in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar.

And third, the resurgence of exploration and appraisal activity, which is starting to gather strong momentum in the existing basins and new frontiers. From West and South Africa to the East Mediterranean, we are starting to see exploration and appraisal at a pace that was unforeseen just a few months ago. Additionally, the activity pipeline continues to elongate with new licensing rounds and new blocks awarded. As a result, we believe that we'll continue to witness durable offshore investment for many years to come.

Let me spend a couple of minutes highlighting what this means for SLB. As the cycle unfolds, the characteristics I have described continue to align with major strengths in our Core. This will support additional activity intensity for Well Construction; accelerated growth opportunity in Reservoir Performance through the return of exploration and appraisal activity; and further long-term growth potential for Production Systems.

One such example is the TPAO Sakarya project in the Southern Black Sea offshore Turkey. This project involved all our Core divisions, supporting the development of a challenging subsea gas asset and a simultaneous construction of a gas production facility, demonstrating SLB's unique ability to integrate at scale from pore-to-process.

Looking more in depth. Our Production Systems division is in a unique position as a long-cycle lever of growth for us with quarterly year-on-year results demonstrating our ability to fully harness its potential. We believe momentum is set to continue, benefiting from our strong market presence in the Middle East and in offshore basins.

In this division, we anticipate cumulative bookings in the range of $10 billion to $12 billion in 2023, up significantly from 2022. We have taken a strong step forward towards this ambition with more than $3 billion bookings in the first quarter. And the outlook supports continued strong bookings through at least 2025. Overall, this will provide durable revenue growth and a significant installed base for services in the years to come.

In this context, our exposure to the deepwater subsea market remains an essential component of our growth opportunity. And we continue to strengthen this part of our portfolio with much success. In subsea, we have grown 20% over the last 2 years and are already generating EBITDA margins in the high-teens, building on our technology, performance in execution and the depth of our processing portfolio. We expect strong momentum for this part of our business to be sustained through 2025 and beyond.

To conclude, we are in the midst of a unique cycle with qualities that enhance the long-term outlook for industry, resilience, breadth and durability, all reinforced by a pivot to the Middle East, offshore, gas and return of E&A. We could not ask for a better backdrop to execute our returns-focused strategy. During the early phase of this cycle, led by North America, our results have already demonstrated our ability to capture growth ahead of activity and expand margins visibly beyond pre-pandemic levels.

Looking forward, we are positioned to fully harness the international and offshore momentum that is now underway and to further our margins expansion journey. In the quarters ahead, we'll continue to demonstrate our returns focus, capital discipline and commitment to shareholders' returns. I'm truly excited about the outlook for SLB.

