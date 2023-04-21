Schlumberger : Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S
P R E S E N T A T I O N
Ndubuisi Maduemezia - Schlumberger Limited - VP of IR
Thank you, Lea. Good morning, and welcome to the SLB First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being hosted from Rio, Brazil, following our Board meeting held earlier this week. Joining us on the call are Olivier Le Peuch, Chief Executive Officer; and Stephane Biguet, Chief Financial Officer.
With that, I will turn the call over to Olivier.
Olivier Le Peuch - Schlumberger Limited - CEO & Director
Thank you, ND. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us on the call today. In my prepared remarks, I will cover three topics. I will begin with an update on our first quarter results. Then I will share our latest view on the macro and our positioning for long-term success. And finally, I will close with our outlook for the second quarter and full year. Stephane will then provide more details on our financial results. And we'll open for your questions.
It has been a great start of the year as we have achieved results that set us on a solid footing for our full year financial ambitions. On a year-on-year basis, our financial and operational results were strong across all geographies and divisions. Following the remarks that I shared in our earnings release this morning, I would like to emphasize a few key highlights from the quarter.
First, we delivered very solid year-on-year growth at a magnitude lasting more than a decade ago. Geographically, year-on-year growth rates in North America and internationally were comparable. More importantly, the rate of change is tipping more in favor of the international market, where sequentially we experienced the smallest seasonal decline in recent times. Collectively, our Core divisions grew year-on-year by more than 30% and expanded operating margins by more than 300 basis points.
We continue to position the Core for long-term success with significant contract wins and technology innovations that improve efficiency and lower carbon emissions. A great example is EcoShield, a geopolymer-based,cement-free well integrity system and one of our latest Transition Technologies launched earlier this quarter. You will find many examples of these contract wins and the performance impact of our new technologies in today's press release.
In digital, we maintained strong growth momentum and also secured more contract wins. At the division level, the amount of year-on-year revenue growth in digital was somewhat masked by significantly lower EPS revenue due to production interruption in Ecuador and lower project revenue in the Palliser asset in Canada. Additionally, digital continues to help us elevate our efficiency and margin performance in the Core as we deploy this solution at scale in our global operations.
And in New Energy, we continue to make progress across our portfolio, notably with new carbon capture and sequestration activities that raise our involvement to around 30 projects globally. CCS is recognized as one of the fastest-growing opportunity to reduce carbon emissions. And with the tailwinds from the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and other initiatives around the world, we expect more projects to move forward to final investment decisions in the next 2 years.
Finally, we are delivering on our commitment to increase returns to shareholders. During the quarter, we relaunched our share buyback program with repurchases totaling more than $200 million worth of shares. I would like to really thank the entire SLB team for their hard work and for delivering yet another successful quarter.
Moving to the macro. We maintain a constructive multiyear growth outlook. Through the first quarter, the resilience, breadth and durability of the upcycle has only become more evident. I would like to take a few minutes to describe these factors.
To begin, the underlying demand, investments and activity during this cycle are resilient despite short-term economic and demand uncertainties. The combination of energy security, the initiation of long-cycle projects and OPEC's policy sets the condition for a decoupling of the activity outlook for short-term demand uncertainties.
Indeed, energy security remains a top priority for most countries and is driving structural investments that are governed primarily by national interest. The extent of these investments is resulting into a broad-ranging growth outlook, comprised predominantly of resilient long-cycle projects in the Middle East, the international offshore basins and in gas projects. Collectively, we expect these market segments to reach or exceed more than 2/3 of the total global upstream spend and support a long tail of resilient activity over the next few years.
In parallel, the North America market, characterized by higher short-cycle exposure, is also set to benefit from positive demand outlook and supportive commodity pricing. However, this will be impacted by an anticipated activity plateau in the short term, which will subsequently be reflected in production volumes.
Moving to the dimensions of breadth and duration. These are also best emphasized by the latest activity outlook for the Middle East and offshore market segments. Fundamentally, the pivot to both segments as anchors of supply growth is a defining attribute of this cycle. This is providing an unprecedented level of investment visibility and a scale that is setting many records.
In the Middle East, the largest-ever investment cycle has now commenced. This will support ongoing capacity expansion projects over the next 4 years in both oil and gas. Consequently, this year, we expect to post our highest revenue ever in the Middle East, putting us on track to achieve our multiyear growth aspiration.
Simultaneously, we are witnessing further activity expansion in the offshore market. Offshore activity continues to surprise to the upside with breadth and a diversity of opportunities across all major basins. In addition, the latest FID projections and industry reports indicate that the offshore sector is set for its highest growth in a decade with more than $200 billion in new projects through the next 2 years.
This growth will be supported by three layers of activity. First, the resumption of infill and tieback activity in mature basins, which was very visible across Africa in 2022. This will continue to strengthen in multiple geographies from this year onward. Second, ongoing large development projects in both oil and gas that are ramping up and starting to scale. This is evident in Latin America, such as Guyana and Brazil, and in the Middle East, such as in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar.
And third, the resurgence of exploration and appraisal activity, which is starting to gather strong momentum in the existing basins and new frontiers. From West and South Africa to the East Mediterranean, we are starting to see exploration and appraisal at a pace that was unforeseen just a few months ago. Additionally, the activity pipeline continues to elongate with new licensing rounds and new blocks awarded. As a result, we believe that we'll continue to witness durable offshore investment for many years to come.
Let me spend a couple of minutes highlighting what this means for SLB. As the cycle unfolds, the characteristics I have described continue to align with major strengths in our Core. This will support additional activity intensity for Well Construction; accelerated growth opportunity in Reservoir Performance through the return of exploration and appraisal activity; and further long-term growth potential for Production Systems.
One such example is the TPAO Sakarya project in the Southern Black Sea offshore Turkey. This project involved all our Core divisions, supporting the development of a challenging subsea gas asset and a simultaneous construction of a gas production facility, demonstrating SLB's unique ability to integrate at scale from pore-to-process.
Looking more in depth. Our Production Systems division is in a unique position as a long-cycle lever of growth for us with quarterly year-on-year results demonstrating our ability to fully harness its potential. We believe momentum is set to continue, benefiting from our strong market presence in the Middle East and in offshore basins.
In this division, we anticipate cumulative bookings in the range of $10 billion to $12 billion in 2023, up significantly from 2022. We have taken a strong step forward towards this ambition with more than $3 billion bookings in the first quarter. And the outlook supports continued strong bookings through at least 2025. Overall, this will provide durable revenue growth and a significant installed base for services in the years to come.
In this context, our exposure to the deepwater subsea market remains an essential component of our growth opportunity. And we continue to strengthen this part of our portfolio with much success. In subsea, we have grown 20% over the last 2 years and are already generating EBITDA margins in the high-teens, building on our technology, performance in execution and the depth of our processing portfolio. We expect strong momentum for this part of our business to be sustained through 2025 and beyond.
To conclude, we are in the midst of a unique cycle with qualities that enhance the long-term outlook for industry, resilience, breadth and durability, all reinforced by a pivot to the Middle East, offshore, gas and return of E&A. We could not ask for a better backdrop to execute our returns-focused strategy. During the early phase of this cycle, led by North America, our results have already demonstrated our ability to capture growth ahead of activity and expand margins visibly beyond pre-pandemic levels.
Looking forward, we are positioned to fully harness the international and offshore momentum that is now underway and to further our margins expansion journey. In the quarters ahead, we'll continue to demonstrate our returns focus, capital discipline and commitment to shareholders' returns. I'm truly excited about the outlook for SLB.
Next, I would like to comment on our progress over the shorter term. For the full year, our strong first quarter gives us renewed confidence in our financial ambitions for 2023. We are primed for revenue growth and margin expansion through the year, underpinned by a very solid international outlook.
In North America, we still expect tangible market growth but at a lower rate than originally anticipated at the start of the year, mainly as a result of ongoing weakness in gas prices. Taken together, we expect the strong international growth to offset any weakness in North America, keeping our full year ambitions intact with year-on-year growth in excess of 15%, which should support adjusted EBITDA growth in the mid-20s.
More specific to the second quarter. Directionally, we expect revenue to grow about mid- to high single digits with operating margins expanding by 50 to 100 basis points, driven by a seasonal rebound in the international markets. Growth will be led by Middle East and Asia area and continued momentum in the offshore markets.
Building on this, we expect our second quarter adjusted EBITDA to reach new highs in this cycle, further expanding the earnings growth journey we initiated 11 quarters ago and taking another positive step towards achieving our full year ambitions.
Thank you, Olivier, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen.
First quarter earnings per share excluding charges and credits was $0.63. This represents an increase of $0.29 or 85% when compared to the first quarter of last year. In addition, during the first quarter, we recorded a $0.02 gain relating to the sale of all of our remaining shares in Liberty, which brought our GAAP EPS to $0.65.
Overall, our first quarter revenue of $7.7 billion increased 30% year-on-year as the growth cycle continues to unfold. This represents the highest quarterly year-on-year increase in more than a decade. International revenue was up 29% year-on-year while North America increased 32%.
Company-wide adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter was 23.1%. In absolute dollars, adjusted EBITDA increased 43% year-on-year. As a reminder, our ambition is for adjusted EBITDA to grow in percentage terms in the mid-20s for the full year of 2023. The first quarter was certainly a strong start towards achieving this goal.
On a sequential basis, revenue decreased 2%, mostly driven by seasonally lower revenue in Asia and Russia as well as lower APS revenue in Ecuador. Russia represented approximately 5% of our consolidated Q1 revenue.
Sequentially, our pretax segment operating margins declined 178 basis points, largely due to seasonality and lower APS revenue. From a year-on-year perspective, margins expanded 298 basis points with significant margin growth in three of our four divisions.
Let me now go through the first quarter results for each division. First quarter Digital & Integration revenue of $894 million decreased 12% sequentially with margins declining 8 percentage points to 30%. These decreases were primarily due to lower APS project revenue and seasonally lower digital and exploration data licensing sales.
The APS revenue decline was mostly a result of a pipeline disruption in Ecuador that temporarily reduced production and lower commodity prices impacting our project in Canada. As a result of these issues, APS revenue declined year-on-year.
But this effect was more than offset by strong digital growth, including a more than 50% increase in our cloud and edge solutions. Margins for the Digital & Integration division are expected to improve in Q2 as the pipeline issue in Ecuador has been resolved and as digital sales will increase sequentially, in line with the usual seasonal trend.