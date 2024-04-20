Stephane Biguet Schlumberger Limited - Executive VP & CFO

So Neil, as we have mentioned, Q2, we always see the reversal of seasonality, if you want, and very strong margin expansion. So we just guided to 75 to 100 basis points of incremental EBITDA margin in terms of basis points. And the rest is below the EBITDA, you can very well assume to go down to EPS, but nonoperating expenses and just about all the rest is about the same as in the first quarter, if that helps.

That helps pretty well with The Street. I guess the follow-up is just on EBITDA margins. It did come in a little bit softer than maybe where The Street was on digital and integration to a smaller extent, on Well Construction. Just love your perspective as we work our way through the year, how we should be thinking about EBITDA margins and your conviction on the recovery there?

So as Olivier mentioned, it has been 13 consecutive quarters that we increased EBITDA margins year-on-year. So it was the case in the first quarter as well, and it will be the case in each and every single of the remaining quarters of the year. So this year-on-year growth of EBITDA and EBITDA expansion is with us for the year. Now you mentioned the D&I margins. As you know, they are typically the lowest in the first quarter of the year, this is mostly the seasonally lower digital sales.

This year, it was made worse by a lower APS revenue due to 2 related effects, the lower gas pricing in our Palliser of Canada assets and higher amortization expense per unit of production. So this resulted in a year-on-year drop in the total digital and integration margin, but this is entirely due to APS, the digital margins are intact. And as the rest of the year unfolds, as Olivier mentioned, digital sales will increase quarter after quarter and this will be at high incremental margins for digital considering that most of the costs are fixed. So we clearly continue to shoot for overall D&I margins above 30% on a full year basis.

Yes. I wanted to just circle back on the Saudi comments because a few investors have asked for some clarification. Olivier, did you mention that the rig growth was the net 60, 6-0, even with the losses of 20 jackups?

Yes. I think that -- I'm contrasting I think some offset case. So there will be increase. There was a plan that has not changed for Saudi to accelerate the gas expansion program, what has accelerated is it has improved the pace of this expansion program, driven by the raise of 50% to 60% target by 2030. And as a consequence of that, the whole year that was based on previous plans that now boosted by this accelerated expansion program will result into total rigs year-on-year that will, from beginning of the year to the end, add 35-40 (corrected by company after the call) rigs in total to the gas market, all onshore.

So that's the reality of the market. Some of it in unconventional, up to 10 to 15 rigs in unconventional, some of it in the gas conventional some of it in intervention and workover, so that's a total activity that gas is a strong market for Saudi is becoming a significant market going forward. So that's where we expect activity to continue to grow going forward.

And we are essentially favorably exposed to this activity set as we have an exposure that goes above, we are long on gas as we explained. And hence, we benefit from technology that we have deployed in Saudi that is fit for the Jafurah project, technology such as underbalanced coiled tubing drilling solution that is being used on Gabon gas and the technology that we use across for conventional gas is either integrated or discrete contracts. So that's the benefit we see, and that's the total rig that we see going forward.

It's encouraging, thanks for clarifying that. And then turning back to well construction margins. Should we be expecting those to come in about flat for the year. I know they'll improve seasonally and are always strong in the second half. Should we be thinking about kind of flat year-on-year and just thinking about the mix in that business, historically, with greater offshore activity and weaker U.S. onshore

