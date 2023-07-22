SLB growth -- SLB global reach shields us from regional fluctuation, as we have recently seen in North America and give us the ability to seize opportunities wherever they arise. This is a true differentiator for our business and positions us for long-term outperformance.

Following the remarks I shared in our earnings release this morning, I would like to reflect on a few notable highlights from the quarter. The broad growth characterizing this upcycle continues. Internationally, this was pervasive, and we were very pleased to see all divisions and geographies grow revenue and expand margins sequentially.

In North America, we continued to increase our revenue, highlighting our agility across the land markets and the expanded activity in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, solidly outperforming the rig count. Our focus on the quality of our revenue continues to support our margins. Sequentially, we expanded our pretax segment operating margins. This was fueled by our strong international operating leverage, increased technology adoption and positive pricing trends that stem from inflation-driven contract adjustments and tight service capacity.

And with higher earnings and improved working capital, our sequential cash flow from operations grew considerably, and we generated free cash flow of nearly $1 billion during the quarter. I want to thank the entire SLB team for their hard work and exceptional performance, delivering value for our customers and our shareholders throughout the quarter.

Now let me take a moment to touch on the macro environment. As we have projected for the past few quarters, the international and offshore markets continue to exhibit strong growth as North America has moderated. This is playing to the strength of our business as international revenue represents nearly 80% of our global portfolio and offshore comprises nearly half of that. As the growth rate shifts further towards international, these market conditions are driving the breadth, resilience and durability of this upcycle and creating new opportunities for our business.

Let me describe where this is taking place. In the international markets, the investment momentum of the past few years is accelerating. This is supported by resilient long-cycle developments in Guyana, Brazil, Norway and Turkey; production capacity expansion in the Middle East, notably in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar; the return of exploration and appraisal across Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean; and the recognition of gas as a critical fuel source for energy security and the energy transition.

In the Middle East, this is resulting in record levels of upstream investment. From 2023 to 2025, Saudi Arabia is expected to allocate nearly $100 billion to upstream oil and gas capital expenditure, a 60% increase compared to the previous 3 years as they invest to attain a maximum sustained production capacity of 13 million barrels per day by 2027. Several other countries in the region have also announced material increases in capital expenditure that extend beyond 2025. Furthermore, we continue to witness a broad resurgence in offshore, driven by energy security and regionalization. Operators all over the world are making large-scale commitments to hasten discovery, accelerate development times and increase the productivity of their assets. This is resulting in increased infill and tieback activity in mature basins, new development projects both in oil and gas and support for new exploration.

With this backdrop, we anticipate more than $500 billion in global FID between 2022 and 2025, with more than $200 billion attributable to deepwater. This reflects an increase of nearly 90% when compared to 2016-2019. These FID investments are global, taking place in more than 30 countries, and we are seeing the results with new projects in offshore basins across the world. This is reflected in the many contract awards highlighted in the earnings press release, notably in Mexico, Brazil and Turkey. These contracts, in addition to many others, are building a strong foundation of activity outlook decoupled from short-term commodity price volatility.

Moving forward, we expect further growth to be led by accelerating activity in Well Construction, new opportunities for Reservoir Performance in exploration and appraisal, expansion for Production Systems in subsea, and digital will enhance it all. In our business and the industry as a whole, the increased adoption and integration of digital technologies remains one of the most significant opportunities for growth. Indeed, our industry generates massive amounts of data and by capturing that information and turning it into trusted and actionable insights, we can make energy production more accessible, more affordable and more sustainable. This is a critical moment for our industry, and there are 3 digital trends concurrently shaping its future, clearly setting the path for a higher value, lower carbon outlook.

REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us

3