Schlumberger : Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Ndubuisi Maduemezia Schlumberger Limited - VP of IR

Olivier Le Peuch Schlumberger Limited - CEO & Director

Stephane Biguet Schlumberger Limited - Executive VP & CFO

Arun Jayaram JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst Chase Mulvehill BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst

J. David Anderson Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director and Senior North America Oilfield Services & Equipment Analyst James Carlyle West Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD

Kurt Kevin Hallead The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division - Research Analyst Luke Michael Lemoine Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst

Roger David Read Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst

Scott Andrew Gruber Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director, Head of Americas Energy Sector & Senior Analyst

Ndubuisi Maduemezia Schlumberger Limited - VP of IR

Thank you, Leah. Good morning, and welcome to the SLB Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being hosted from Houston, following our Board meeting held earlier this week. Joining us on the call are Olivier Le Peuch, Chief Executive Officer; and Stephane Biguet, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind all participants that some of the statements we'll be making today are forward-looking. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from those projected in these statements.

Our comments today may also include non-GAAP financial measures. Additional details and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in our fourth quarter press release, which is on our website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to you, Olivier.

Olivier Le Peuch Schlumberger Limited - CEO & Director

Thank you, ND. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us on the call today. In my prepared remarks, I will cover our fourth quarter results and follow this with a quick review of our full year 2022 achievements. Then I will share some thoughts on the outlook for the full year. Stephane will then provide more detail on our financial results, and we will open for your questions.

To begin, we sustained growth momentum through the fourth quarter, delivering strong revenue growth and further margin expansion, both sequentially and year-over-year. The quarter was characterized by very strong activity growth in the Middle East and offshore and was augmented by robust year-end sales in Digital.

Growth was once again broad-based, and our operational, commercial and earnings performance was outstanding. We ended the fourth quarter with sequential revenue growth and margin expansion in North America and in all international areas. In the international markets, quarterly revenue topped $6 million for the first time in more than 4 years. Additionally, our international revenue growth rate has visibly outpaced international rig count growth since the cycle trough in 2020. Service pricing, new technology and digital adoption all continued to trend positively.

