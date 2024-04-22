HOUSTON, April 21, 2024-SLB (NYSE: SLB) today introduced two advanced artificial lift systems: The Reda™ Agile™ compact wide-range electric submersible pump (ESP) system and the rodless Reda PowerEdge™ electric submersible progressing cavity pump (ESPCP) system. Their breakthrough designs deliver enhanced reliability and efficiency.



Connected to digital services for continuous live surveillance and real-time optimization, these technologies improve operational stability, enabling faster installation and production, with lower power consumption, operating costs and CO 2 emissions.



"The wide-range capabilities of these two systems enable continuous operation over a broader range of production conditions than any artificial lift system currently on the market," said Ernesto Cuadros, Artificial Lift Business Line Director, SLB. "Their innovative designs also enable more efficient deployment through reduced installation time and improved proximity to the reservoir. SLB has committed to innovating the most efficient technology solutions on the market, driving both customer performance and lower carbon operations."



The PowerEdge ESPCP system provides a more energy-efficient rodless alternative for low-flow production rates in mature conventional and unconventional wells. The PowerEdge ESPCP system expands the operating range of traditional PCP systems, being highly resistant to aromatics and able to withstand high temperatures at different pump speeds and intake pressures. The system lowers power consumption and related CO 2 emissions by up to 55 percent. Using a single PowerEdge ESPCP system for the remaining life of the well, as an alternative to rod lift installation in unconventional wells, reduces workovers and production deferments.

The Agile ESP system provides unparalleled operational flexibility, improving economics and efficiency while reducing the overall cost of operation. Being significantly shorter and lighter than other ESPs on the market, the system can be installed faster and placed farther into the well, effectively extracting more from the well. With the widest operating range in the industry, the ESP system eliminates the usual need for frequent ESP changes as production varies.

The Agile ESP system was deployed by Pertamina to produce a 6,000-ft well offshore Indonesia in which three conventional ESPs had failed, costing USD 600,000 in production deferments and workover costs. The Agile ESP system successfully navigated the complex well, accessing the target depth unreachable by the three failed ESPs, and operated continuously for more than 300 days, avoiding abandonment of the previously unproducible well.

SLB (NYSE: SLB) is a global technology company that drives energy innovation for a balanced planet. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at slb.com.

Moira Duff - Director of External Communications

SLB

Tel: +1 (713) 375-3407

Email: media@slb.com

James R. McDonald - SVP of Investor Relations and Industry Affairs

Joy V. Domingo - Director of Investor Relations

SLB

Tel: +1 (713) 375-3535

Email: investor-relations@slb.com

