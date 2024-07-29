Collaboration continues track record of SLB OneSubsea and Subsea7's Subsea Integration Alliance

HOUSTON, July 29, 2024-SLB (NYSE: SLB) today announced the award of an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract by bp to its OneSubsea™ joint venture and Subsea7 for the Murlach development (formerly Skua field), 240 kilometers east of Aberdeen in the UK North Sea.

The Murlach project will include the first-ever implementation of SLB OneSubsea standard, configurable vertical monobore tree systems in the UK North Sea, which will be deployed by Subsea7 via vessel to reduce rig days.

Subsea Integration Alliance worked with bp to develop a solution leveraging SLB OneSubsea's latest generation of field-proven standard equipment, which is optimized for speed of delivery and installation. SLB OneSubsea will deliver two vertical monobore trees, a two-slot manifold, and associated topside controls. Subsea7 will install 8 kilometers of rigid flowline and two flexible jumpers, including a new gas lift flowline tied back to the Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) facility. Fabrication of the pipelines will take place at Subsea7's spoolbase at Vigra, Norway, and offshore operations are expected to be executed in 2025.

Olivier Blaringhem, Chief Executive Officer, Subsea Integration Alliance, said: "Subsea Integration Alliance now has three fully integrated EPCI projects with bp, and this UK project is an important milestone as it expands our EPCI collaboration into the UK North Sea market."

Mads Hjelmeland, CEO of SLB OneSubsea, said: "Early engagement and close collaboration with bp through our Subsea Integration Alliance are what have made it possible to develop a configurable solution for the Murlach field."

SLB (NYSE: SLB) is a global technology company that drives energy innovation for a balanced planet. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at slb.com.

SLB OneSubsea is driving the new subsea era that leverages digital and technology innovation to optimize our customers' oil and gas production, decarbonize subsea operations, and unlock the large potential of subsea solutions to accelerate the energy transition. OneSubsea is a joint venture backed by SLB, Aker Solutions, and Subsea7 headquartered in Oslo and Houston, with 10,000 employees across the world. Find out more at onesubsea.slb.com.

Subsea Integration Alliance is a strategic global alliance between SLB OneSubsea and Subsea7, bringing together field development planning, project delivery, EPCI contracting models and total life cycle solutions under the world's leading subsea technology and services portfolio. Find out more at subseaintegrationalliance.com.

