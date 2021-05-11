Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Schlumberger Limited
  News
  Summary
    SLB   AN8068571086

SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

(SLB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schlumberger : DrillPlan Solution Receives 2021 OTC Spotlight on New Technology Award

05/11/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
'We are thrilled for the DrillPlan solution to be recognized as a cutting-edge, innovative solution for the offshore energy industry,' said Kari Anne Kjolaas-Holland, director, digital operations solutions, Schlumberger. 'The DrillPlan solution represents a key piece of our commitment to continuously improving our customers' efficiency and performance in the well construction domain by making each well drilled better than the last.'

'The future of exploration and production will rely on its ability to access, interpret and automate its well programs to make operations more efficient and less costly,' said Leigh Ann Runyan, Executive Director of the Offshore Technology Conference. 'The Offshore Technology Conference recognizes the step-change innovations that move the offshore energy sector forward, and Schlumberger's DrillPlan solution is enabling scientists and engineers to do just that.'

Criteria for the Spotlight on New Technology Awards program is based on innovation, broad interest and appeal for the industry, readiness, and significant industry impact. A ceremony for winners will be held at the OTC Conference and Exhibition the week of August 16th.

To learn more about the DrillPlan solution, visit www.slb.com/drillplan.

* Mark of Schlumberger

Disclaimer

Schlumberger Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 21:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 531 M - -
Net income 2021 1 568 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 516 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,5x
Yield 2021 1,58%
Capitalization 44 229 M 44 229 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,52x
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 86 000
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Schlumberger Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 30,87 $
Last Close Price 31,63 $
Spread / Highest target 48,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Olivier Le Peuch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephane Biguet Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Papa Non-Executive Chairman
Demosthenis Pafitis Chief Technology Officer
Henri Seydoux Fornier de Clausonne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED44.89%44 229
HALLIBURTON COMPANY20.32%20 232
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY18.13%19 060
NOV INC.24.98%6 703
DIALOG GROUP-11.88%4 138
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED4.60%4 087