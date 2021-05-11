Schlumberger : DrillPlan Solution Receives 2021 OTC Spotlight on New Technology Award

'We are thrilled for the DrillPlan solution to be recognized as a cutting-edge, innovative solution for the offshore energy industry,' said Kari Anne Kjolaas-Holland, director, digital operations solutions, Schlumberger. 'The DrillPlan solution represents a key piece of our commitment to continuously improving our customers' efficiency and performance in the well construction domain by making each well drilled better than the last.'

'The future of exploration and production will rely on its ability to access, interpret and automate its well programs to make operations more efficient and less costly,' said Leigh Ann Runyan, Executive Director of the Offshore Technology Conference. 'The Offshore Technology Conference recognizes the step-change innovations that move the offshore energy sector forward, and Schlumberger's DrillPlan solution is enabling scientists and engineers to do just that.'

Criteria for the Spotlight on New Technology Awards program is based on innovation, broad interest and appeal for the industry, readiness, and significant industry impact. A ceremony for winners will be held at the OTC Conference and Exhibition the week of August 16th.

To learn more about the DrillPlan solution, visit www.slb.com/drillplan.

* Mark of Schlumberger