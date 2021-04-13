Schlumberger : and Milaha Commence Stimulation Vessel Operations in Qatar

The establishment of the Halul-48 offshore stimulation vessel leveraged the respective expertise of both Milaha, the leading maritime and logistics service provider in Qatar, and Schlumberger, the leading provider of digital solutions and innovative technologies for the global energy industry.

In his speech during the commencement ceremony, Milaha President and CEO Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai said: 'This Qatar-owned, Qatar-flagged and Qatar-operated offshore oil well stimulation vessel is one of the centerpieces of the five-year joint development agreement between Milaha and Schlumberger.'

'This achievement demonstrates our commitment to enhancing a highly resilient and competitive supply chain, thus contributing to the In-Country Value (ICV) program developed to complement the Qatar National Vision 2030, through maintaining sustainable economic growth for the energy sector and promoting GDP diversification,' Al-Mannai added.

'Schlumberger is committed to enabling operational performance and efficiency through localization of supply chain by bringing best-in-class technology and expertise to the Qatari energy sector,' added Schlumberger Managing Director for Qatar Amit Singh. 'We are pleased to commence operations of Halul-48, the first Qatari-owned offshore stimulation vessel. Schlumberger is proud of its collaboration with Milaha and looks forward to ongoing contributions to the Tawteen program and increasing local participation.'

Since the launch of Qatar Petroleum's ICV program in February 2019, both Milaha and Schlumberger have demonstrated commitment to investing in local content by collaborating with in-country suppliers in oilfield-grade cement and equipment manufacturing, as well as supporting educational and development initiatives with operators and local universities. This enhanced partnership will generate new opportunities to contribute to Qatar Petroleum's local supplier development program.

Read more about local content initiatives at Schlumberger in the company's Global Stewardship report.