Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Schmitt Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMIT   US8068702005

SCHMITT INDUSTRIES, INC.

(SMIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schmitt Industries Completes Sale of 28th Street Property

11/11/2021 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) today announced the sale of the 28th Street building for $5.1 million with net proceeds of $4.7 million. The transaction was funded and closed on November 10, 2021 following a 21-day review process and 3 day close.

Michael Zapata, Chairman and CEO of Schmitt, commented, "We are pleased to announce the sale of the 28th Street property. This sale is in line with our strategic value creation goal and provides us the funding flexibility to continue to focus on development of our business lines and strategic Ample Hills growth."

Schmitt continues to own and evaluate strategic alternatives for its remaining Nicolai Street buildings in Portland.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in diverse business activities. The Company was originally incorporated under the laws of British Columbia, Canada, in 1984 and was reincorporated under the laws of the State of Oregon in 1995. Schmitt's operating businesses include propane tank monitoring solutions, precision measurement solutions and ice cream production and distribution. The Company operates as two reportable segments: the Measurement Segment ("SMS") and the Ice Cream Segment, which is comprised of Ample Hills Creamery, a beloved ice cream manufacturer and retailer based in Brooklyn, NY.

For more information contact:  Michael Zapata, Chairman and CEO (503) 227-7908 or visit www.schmitt-ind.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schmitt-industries-completes-sale-of-28th-street-property-301422589.html

SOURCE Schmitt Industries, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SCHMITT INDUSTRIES, INC.
04:31pSchmitt Industries Completes Sale of 28th Street Property
PR
10/27Schmitt Industries Announces New AR2700 Long-Range Sensor
PR
10/22SCHMITT INDUSTRIES : APPOINTS ALEX ZYNGIER TO ITS BOARD - Form 8-K
PU
10/22SCHMITT INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a..
AQ
10/22SCHMITT INDUSTRIES : Appoints Alex Zyngier to its Board
PR
10/22Schmitt Industries, Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
10/20SCHMITT INDUSTRIES : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Operating Results - Form 8-K
PU
10/20SCHMITT INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
10/20SCHMITT INDUSTRIES : Earnings Flash (SMIT) SCHMITT INDUSTRIES Posts Q1 Revenue $3.8M
MT
10/20SCHMITT INDUSTRIES : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Operating Results
PR
More news