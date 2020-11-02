Schmitt Industries Receives Compliance Notice From Nasdaq

Log in
11/02/2020 | 04:50pm EST

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 2, 2020, Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) (the “Company” or “Schmitt”) received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that, based on the October 30, 2020 filing of the Company’s Form 10-Q for the period ended August 31, 2020, the Company is now in compliance with NASDAQ’s listing requirements.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc., founded in 1987, designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products, solutions and services through its Acuity® and Xact® product lines. Acuity provides laser and white light sensor distance measurement and dimensional sizing products, and our Xact line provides ultrasonic-based remote tank monitoring products and related monitoring revenues for markets in the Internet of Things environment. The Company also owns and operates Ample Hills Creamery, a beloved ice cream manufacturer and retailer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Safe Harbor Statement

This document may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect Schmitt's business, including the business of its subsidiary, is included in "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:
Schmitt Industries, Inc.
Michael R. Zapata
Chief Executive Officer
(503) 227-7908

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4,19 M - -
Net income 2020 3,88 M - -
Net cash 2020 10,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,78x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19,3 M 19,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,61x
EV / Sales 2020 0,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart SCHMITT INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Schmitt Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHMITT INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. Zapata Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Jamie Michael Schmidt Chief Financial Officer
Charles Davidson Independent Director
Andrews P. Hines Director
Steven Strom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHMITT INDUSTRIES, INC.33.16%19
SMC CORPORATION11.89%35 174
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.25.80%23 921
COGNEX CORPORATION17.59%11 508
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-12.65%8 369
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-1.47%5 975
