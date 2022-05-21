SCHR ELEC : Cessation

SEIL/Sec./SE/2022-23/10 May 21, 2022 The Manager The Secretary Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex Dalal Street Bandra (East), MUMBAI 400 051 MUMBAI 400 001 Fax # 022-2659 8237/8238/8347/8348 Fax # 022-2272 3121/2037/2039 Symbol: SCHNEIDER Scrip Code No. 534139 Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting Dear Sir(s)/Madam, In continuation to our letter no. SEIL/Sec./SE/2022-23/7 dated May 13, 2022, regarding the notice of the Board Meeting, please note that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. May 21, 2022, have inter-alia, considered and approved: Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4 th quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2022.

We further declare that the Auditors Report is with unmodified opinion on the Financial Results. Appointment of Mr. Pravin Kumar Purang (DIN: 02533080) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. May 21, 2022 for a term of 3 years and continuation of his directorship after attaining the age of seventy-five (75) years, during his term of appointment. Re-appointment of Ms. Namrata Kaul (DIN: 00994532) as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a second and final term of 3 years w.e.f. November 6, 2022 i.e. immediately after the completion of her first term on November 5, 2022.

Further, the Board has appointed Ms. Kaul as the Chairperson of the Company.

The above appointment(s) have been recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and are subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 12 th Annual General Meeting.

It is hereby confirmed that Mr. Purang and Ms. Kaul are not debarred from holding the directorship by virtue of any SEBI circular/order or any other authority.

Further, Mr. Purang and Ms. Kaul are not related inter-se in terms of Section 2(77) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules made thereunder, with each other and any of the Directors or Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

4. We further wish to inform you that the second and final term of Mr. Vinod Kumar Dhall, Mr. Ranjan Pant and Mr. V.S. Vasudevan, as Independent Directors of the Company concludes with effect from close of business hours on May 21, 2022 and consequently, they cease to be Director(s) of the Company. Consequently, Mr. Dhall also ceases to be the Chairperson of the Company. The Board of Directors and the Management of the Company would like to place on record their deep appreciation for the contributions made by Mr. Dhall, Mr. Pant and Mr. Vasudevan, during their association with the Company as Independent Directors. The Financial Results can be accessed on the website of the Company at https://infra.schneider- electric.co.in. In view of the above, please find enclosed herewith the following: The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4 th quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2022 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on March 31, 2022

The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4 th quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2022 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on March 31, 2022 ("Financial Results"). Auditors' Report on the Financial Results from our Statutory Auditors, M/s. S.N. Dhawan & Co., LLP Chartered Accountants in terms of Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The brief profile(s) of Mr. Purang and Ms. Namrata Kaul. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 6:53 pm (IST) and concluded at 8:06 pm (IST). We request you to kindly take the above information on record. Thanking you. Yours Sincerely, For Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited (Bhumika Sood) Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Brief Profile of Mr. Pravin Kumar Purang Mr. Pravin Kumar Purang holds a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master's in industrial engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi. He is a Technocrat and Management Advisor to Corporate Business Houses. Mr. Purang is a competency assessment expert in the corporate sector and has assessed more than 500 senior professionals in India and abroad (in companies viz. Vedanta, Tisco Mahindra & Mahindra, John Keel company, Brandix, Hamas). Mr. Purang has been the Managing Director of Royal Enfield Motors and Eicher Limited and has also been a Director on Board of Eicher Consultancy Services. He has contributed to the development of SMEs, while enhancing the Indian Industries Global Competitive Positioning. Mr. Purang had been the Management Advisor to Jindal steel & Power Ltd for over 10 years and was also Heading group Procurement of the company. Apart from leading a very successful career in the Corporate sector, Mr. Purang has been actively associated with academics for more than 35 years, starting his teaching pursuit as visiting faculty to University of Bombay teaching postgraduate classes in Management subjects. Mr. Purang has been the Chancellor of OPJIT Engineering College. Mr. Purang has also written and contributed a section in The General Studies Manual for the UPSC Civil Services examination, on "General Mental Ability", published by Tata McGraw Hill publications. He did Thesis on "Inventory Control of items having erratic Demand Pattern" for Indian Airlines -spare parts of aircrafts which was accepted for presentation in "World Congress on Productivity Sciences" and was later published. Amongst many other awards and recognitions, Mr. Purang has been conferred the Excellence Award for Outstanding Contribution to Procurement & SCM Function at the Annual Event, National Convention 2015, Indian Institute of Materials Management (IIMM). The Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi Alumni Association has conferred on him its prestigious "Outstanding Contribution Award" in the Category of "Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Technology and Corporate Governance" for the year 2019." Brief Profile of Ms. Namrata Kaul Ms. Namrata Kaul, holds a Bachelor's degree from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University. She is also a Management Postgraduate from IIM Ahmedabad and has completed Chevening scholarship on leadership from the London School of Economics. Ms. Kaul is having over 32 years of experience in banking and finance, spanning across corporate & investment banking functions, global markets and treasury operations. She has worked with Deutsche Bank and ANZ Grindlays Bank in various roles and capacities across Treasury, Corporate Banking, Debt Capital Markets, and Corporate Finance in India and UK. Her last role was as Managing Director and Corporate Bank Head for Deutsche Bank in India. While in Deutsche Bank U.K., she led the banks effort to grow its business footprint across Asia and strengthen its positioning as an Asian bank with European Corporate and Institutional clients. She also served as the Head of Multinational Banking at Deutsche Bank India and the Head of Treasury Services at ANZ Grindlays Bank.