Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Schneider Electric SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Decoding Carbon Abatement Cost: Top Strategies, Practices & Examples

02/02/2022 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It is an acknowledged fact that carbon abatement is pivotal to curbing GHG emissions and realizing the target of net-zero by mid-century. While the focus of most investors, businesses, and governments had diverged to countering the effects of the pandemic, the new normal is gradually aligning the focus back to addressing climate change.

Carbon abatement cost is one among many considerations for organizations developing a robust decarbonization strategy. Paving the way to net-zero requires companies to duly assess their processes and identify the modifications required to reduce emissions.

Having a comprehensive overview of the value chain and the changes required to facilitate net-zero emissions can provide a clear understanding of carbon abatement costs. This can assist businesses to make the best decision in terms of the technology they can afford to adopt. This article focuses on comprehending carbon abatement cost, some of its foremost strategies, practices, and real-world examples.

Abatement and Marginal Carbon Abatement Cost: Explained

Abatement cost is defined as the cost of minimizing environmental negatives like pollution. To develop a deeper understanding, we need to discover what marginal abatement cost is. In economics, marginal cost is defined as the cost of one additional unit. Therefore, marginal abatement costs measure the cost of minimizing one additional unit of pollution.

Since net-zero revolves around removing more carbon than produced, marginal abatement costs qualify as a crucial aspect for organizations to measure the economic viability of executing zero-carbon strategies.

Marginal carbon abatement costs can be negative, signifying that adopting a low carbon alternative is more economically viable than the traditional business alternative. On the other hand, reducing more carbon can lead to a sharp increase in the abatement cost curve and pose profit concerns.

So, what strategies can help businesses scale the cost curve and construct a successful carbon abatement strategy?

The Foremost Strategies to Scale the Carbon Abatement Cost Curve
  • Pragmatic action: Conference meetings can only go so far as to examine on a theoretical level. A successful decarbonization strategy should begin with initiating low emission plans by leveraging available and affordable technologies.
  • Exploration:The abatement curve can only enlist limited strategies, technicalities, and market opportunities to minimize the impact of increased emissions and generate value. A well-defined abatement strategy would focus on exploring uncharted territory.
Pragmatic Action to Attain Low Carbon Objectives

Materializing low carbon plans would require easily accessible capital. This would further necessitate interest from governments and other private investors to disburse long-term loans on favorable terms. Such developments can enable businesses to acquire the required capital to invest in low carbon processes at almost half of their current capital cost. Furthermore, companies can expedite their existing emission control projects.

An excellent example is Anheuser-Busch InBev's largest sustainability-linked credit facility, launched in February 2021. It provides a 10.1 billion USD sustainability linked revolving credit facility aimed at realizing an array of sustainability projects.

While transitioning to net-zero emissions, companies can re-evaluate the investment criteria. A plethora of zero-carbon initiatives needs to go through similar financial examinations as traditional capital investments. A focus on increasing the payback tenure from the usual two years to four-five years can significantly impact long-term investment decisions.

Exploring Fresh Models for Low Emission

Discovering new models of ownership and funding can be another great practice to beat the carbon abatement costs for companies. New models could allow organizations to retain ownership of their equipment while facilitating low carbon projects.

The construction of the first-ever ethanol production plant by Clariant in Podari, Romania, is an exceptional example of how the company has optimized their carbon abatement costs by leveraging electricity and steam generation from a plant manoeuvred by GETEC.

An Integrated Sustainability Production System

While the aforementioned practices exhibit real-world viability, the construction of a robust sustainability production system is vital for companies to enhance carbon control processes. Organizations need to sight, strategize and implement efficient procedures with the effective assistance of technology and a proficient workforce. Moreover, organizations would need the infrastructure and a systematic approach to acquire and enhance a zero-carbon production system.

Investments in various analytical tools that can ingest and analyze sustainability data can facilitate continuous improvements in the efficiency level of resources and energy.

Appropriate solutions to overcome abatement costs would depend extensively on the location of the business, access to capital, government support, and the company's devotion to adopting new technologies. Organizations would be required to enhance existing technologies and integrate them with the production cycle. Strategic innovation would further involve healthy collaborations with new ventures, pursuing breakthroughs, and associations with research organizations.

Constructing a Solid Carbon Abatement Strategy with Schneider Electric

As a leading name in transforming automation and energy management, Schneider Electric encourages organizations to develop solid carbon cost abatement strategies and expedite the movement towards net-zero emissions.

Named as the world's foremost sustainable organization in 2021, Schneider Electric has continually showcased its relentless dedication towards accelerating the world's movement towards a carbon-free future. Our energy-efficient solutions in electricity distribution, automation control, and building solutions have helped organizations make their value chain more efficient.

Sustainability rests at the core of our operations, culture, and vision as we expedite our contributions to an inclusive and sustainable world. Deploying our supply chain on the zero-carbon project, we have helped over 1000 suppliers to realize their climate goals and reduce their carbon emissions to half by 2025. Our programs dedicated to decarbonization offer exceptional professional support, solutions, and tools to assist our partners in accelerating their business operations.

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 22:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
05:59pDIGITAL TRANSFORMATION : Can Universal Automation Offer Industry A Renewed Sense Of Purpos..
PU
05:59pDIGITALIZING YOUR CRITICAL POWER SYS : Simple, Smart and Stable
PU
05:59pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Leveraging the Industrial Internet of Things for commercial real esta..
PU
11:49aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Storengy, a subsidiary of ENGIE, and Schneider Electric sign a framew..
PU
08:09aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : lands on Fortune's 2022 World's Most Admired Companies list for the f..
PU
02/01Odaseva to Launch Privacy Solution, Solve Compliance Challenges for Enterprises using S..
AQ
02/01SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Tina Mylon wins WeQual's People and Culture Award
PU
01/31SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : How digitalization is bringing critical power distribution out of the..
PU
01/31SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Process intelligence solutions help mines improve sustainability and ..
PU
01/31SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : How Semiconductor Fabs Can Design a Greener Future
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 28 739 M 32 467 M 28 739 M
Net income 2021 2 983 M 3 370 M 2 983 M
Net Debt 2021 6 720 M 7 592 M 6 720 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Yield 2021 1,83%
Capitalization 85 479 M 96 565 M 85 479 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,21x
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float -
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 154,16 €
Average target price 172,68 €
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Léo Apotheker Director
Linda I. Knoll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-11.52%95 136
KEYENCE CORPORATION-17.81%125 576
EATON CORPORATION PLC-7.77%63 533
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-0.53%55 016
NIDEC CORPORATION-25.89%50 944
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.-17.09%33 708