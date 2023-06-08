Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Schneider Electric SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:56:05 2023-06-08 am EDT
163.38 EUR   -0.27%
05:43aEDF quits Paris stock exchange after full nationalisation
RE
05:43aEDF quits Paris stock exchange after full nationalisation
RE
06/07Schneider Electric Wins iF Design Award for Carbon-Neutral Trade Fair Stand
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDF quits Paris stock exchange after full nationalisation

06/08/2023 | 05:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - French nuclear power group EDF returns to full state ownership on Thursday with its de-listing from the Paris stock exchange after it suffered a record loss last year and saw nuclear output fall to a 34-year low.

The government launched a buyout for the 16% stake it did not already own in EDF in late 2022, stumping up around 10 billion euros ($10.9 billion) to take full control of the debt-laden operator of Europe's largest fleet of nuclear power plants.

The buyout is part of President Emmanuel Macron's renewed bet on nuclear energy, which includes building at least six new reactors in coming years.

Here is a snapshot of its history:

* 1946: EDF is created from the nationalisation of dozens of power companies, as part of efforts to rebuild France's badly dented post-war economy. It has a monopoly.

* 1963: France's first nuclear plant is operational.

* 1973: France decides to invest massively in the nuclear sector in response to the global oil shock.

* 2005: France raises more than 6 billion euros when it partly privatises EDF at 32 euros per share, making it one of Europe's largest energy companies by market capitalisation. It remains 84% state-owned.

* 2007: Shares peak at more than twice their listing price.

* 2020-2021: "Project Hercules" plan for the overhaul of EDF is launched to tackle a series of problems, including rising debt and troubles at ageing reactors, but it gets bogged down in talks with unions and the European Commission.

* December 2021: EDF takes four reactors offline due to corrosion concerns. The number of reactors switched off increases over the following months.

* January 2022: Government tells EDF to sell more of its cheap nuclear power to smaller competitors to limit the increase of electricity prices in France.

* May 2022: EDF issues profit warning over reactor outages, as 12 of its 56 French reactors were offline and being inspected for stress corrosion.

* July 2022: About half of EDF's French nuclear reactors are now offline. Shares trade around 8-9 euros. The government says it will bring the company back under full state ownership and kicks off search for new CEO.

* July 19, 2022: The French government offers to pay 9.7 billion euros ($9.85 billion), or 12 euros per share, to take full control of the group.

* Sept 2022: President Emmanuel Macron proposes Luc Remont, a top executive at Schneider Electric, as the new chairman and CEO of EDF.

* February 2023: Remont vows to put EDF back on track after it slumped to a record net loss of 18 billion euros in 2022, and saw net debt rise to 64.5 billion euros.

* May 2023: A French appeals court rejects a complaint filed by minority shareholders against the terms of the government buyout, clearing the way for the full nationalisation of the company.

* June 8 2023: EDF is officially de-listed from the Paris stock exchange after nearly 18 years on the market. ($1 = 0.9872 euros) (Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.03% 76.73 Delayed Quote.-10.72%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.00% 12 Real-time Quote.0.00%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE -0.27% 163.38 Real-time Quote.25.32%
WTI -0.11% 72.428 Delayed Quote.-10.79%
All news about SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
05:43aEDF quits Paris stock exchange after full nationalisation
RE
05:43aEDF quits Paris stock exchange after full nationalisation
RE
06/07Schneider Electric Wins iF Design Award for Carbon-Neutral Trade Fair Stand
AQ
06/07INTERVIEW - Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman of Schne..
MT
06/07Schneider Electric : Doubling global pace of energy efficiency progress by 2030 is key ste..
PU
06/05Schneider Electric, Boston University Set New Standard for Sustainable Buildings
AQ
06/05SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : Share buyback
CO
06/02Schneider Electric Doubles Down on Sustainable, Digital Industrial Transformation at Ha..
AQ
06/02SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Gets a Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
06/01Schneider Electric Earns Four Five-Star Ratings in 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 36 172 M 38 724 M 38 724 M
Net income 2023 4 196 M 4 492 M 4 492 M
Net Debt 2023 9 413 M 10 077 M 10 077 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,0x
Yield 2023 2,13%
Capitalization 91 594 M 98 056 M 98 056 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,79x
EV / Sales 2024 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 163,82 €
Average target price 170,88 €
Spread / Average Target 4,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Walter Herweck Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Manish Pant Executive Vice President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE25.32%98 056
KEYENCE CORPORATION34.97%120 340
EATON CORPORATION PLC20.17%75 176
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-12.30%48 143
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)21.08%36 043
AMETEK, INC.6.85%34 832
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer