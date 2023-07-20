By Giulia Petroni



Atos's Eviden business and Schneider Electric on Thursday said that they have signed a contract with EDF to supply control systems for six nuclear power plants that the French utility company plans to build.

EDF previously said it had initiated the authorization procedures to start construction of the first two EPR2 reactors at the Penly nuclear power plant site in Normandy, scheduled for mid-2024.

Eviden signed the contract through its Worldgrid business, which specializes in energy management and nuclear control systems.

Financial details of the agreement weren't released.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-23 0430ET