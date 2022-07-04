Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Schneider Electric SE
  News
  Summary
    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36 2022-07-01 am EDT
111.26 EUR   -1.45%
01:49aSchneider Electric Strikes Deal to Sell Russian Business to Local Management
MT
01:46aFrance's Schneider Electric to sell Russia unit to local management
RE
01:43aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : signs binding agreement for the divestment of Schneider Electric Russia to local management
PU
France's Schneider Electric to sell Russia unit to local management

07/04/2022 | 01:46am EDT
PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - France's Schneider Electric SE on Monday said it has agreed to sell its Russian unit to the local leadership team, joining a wave of major companies to divest of their Russian businesses after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Schneider Electric said it expected to write off up to 300 million euros ($312.9 million) in terms of the company's net book value as a result of the divestment.

Last week, Michelin said it planned to hand over its Russian activities to a new entity under local management by the end of the year while rival Nokian Tyres PLC also said it would quit Russia.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

($1 = 0.9587 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICHELIN (CGDE) 0.75% 26.17 Real-time Quote.-27.38%
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ -1.63% 10.26 Delayed Quote.-69.19%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE -1.45% 111.26 Real-time Quote.-35.49%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.81% 54.385 Delayed Quote.-26.27%
Financials
Sales 2022 32 278 M 33 574 M 33 574 M
Net income 2022 3 585 M 3 729 M 3 729 M
Net Debt 2022 6 764 M 7 036 M 7 036 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 2,77%
Capitalization 61 762 M 64 242 M 64 242 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 128 000
Free-Float 94,0%
Managers and Directors
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Léo Apotheker Director
Linda I. Knoll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-35.49%64 242
KEYENCE CORPORATION-36.90%81 809
EATON CORPORATION PLC-26.30%50 821
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-13.56%47 726
NIDEC CORPORATION-39.65%34 767
AMETEK, INC.-24.20%25 737