France's Schneider Electric to sell Russia unit to local management

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - France's Schneider Electric SE
on Monday said it has agreed to sell its Russian unit
to the local leadership team, joining a wave of major companies
to divest of their Russian businesses after Russia's invasion of
Ukraine.
Schneider Electric said it expected to write off up to 300
million euros ($312.9 million) in terms of the company's net
book value as a result of the divestment.
Last week, Michelin said it planned to hand over
its Russian activities to a new entity under local management by
the end of the year while rival Nokian Tyres PLC also
said it would quit Russia.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".
($1 = 0.9587 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Christopher Cushing)