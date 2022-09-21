France's Schneider to buy remaining Aveva shares in 31 pounds/share offer

PARIS/LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - French industrial group
Schneider Electric said it would proceed with a full
takeover of British software company Aveva Plc, offering 31
pounds per share in a deal valuing the whole of Aveva at around
9.48 billion pounds ($10.8 billion).
Schneider said its offer of 31 pounds represented a premium
of around 41 percent to Aveva's closing share price of 21.92
pounds on August 23 - before Schneider first stated its
intentions to consider a full buyout.
Schneider already owns nearly 60% of Aveva. It took majority
control of Aveva in 2017 in a reverse takeover that enabled the
British company to retain its London listing. The French group
paid 3 billion pounds at that time.
Aveva's products are used to design and manage oil rigs,
ships and chemical plants, while the French multinational spans
electrical components, energy management and industrial
automation systems.
Schneider added that any interim dividend of up to 13 pence
per AVEVA Share would still be paid to AVEVA Shareholders
without any reductions.
($1 = 0.8809 pounds)
(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Paul Sandle;
Editing by GV De Clercq/Sudip Kar-Gupta)