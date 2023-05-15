Advanced search
    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36:53 2023-05-15 am EDT
158.46 EUR   +0.19%
05:27pIndustrials Up on Debt-Ceiling Optimism -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:52aSchneider Electric launches construction of a new factory in India
AQ
05:52aSightness selected by Schneider Electric for advanced freight emissions analytics
AQ
Industrials Up on Debt-Ceiling Optimism -- Industrials Roundup

05/15/2023 | 05:27pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose despite weak factory data amid hopes that the U.S. would avert a default.

The New York Federal Reserve's Empire State business conditions index, a gauge of manufacturing activity in the state, plunged 42.6 points in May to negative 31.8, indicating a drastic slowdown in factory activity.

Schneider Electric, one of the world's largest makers of electrical and automation products, is shifting some manufacturing closer to the U.S. from factories in Asia and Europe as it pushes ahead with a regional manufacturing strategy.

Industrial-supplies maker 3M fired President Michael Vale, citing "inappropriate personal conduct and violation of company policy" by the 27-year veteran.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-15-23 1726ET

Financials
Sales 2023 36 120 M 39 269 M 39 269 M
Net income 2023 4 196 M 4 562 M 4 562 M
Net Debt 2023 9 407 M 10 227 M 10 227 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 2,20%
Capitalization 88 597 M 96 322 M 96 322 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,71x
EV / Sales 2024 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 90,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 158,46 €
Average target price 170,17 €
Spread / Average Target 7,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Walter Herweck Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Manish Pant Executive Vice President-International Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE20.99%96 036
KEYENCE CORPORATION27.42%117 415
EATON CORPORATION PLC7.41%67 196
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-14.10%47 160
AMETEK, INC.4.08%33 516
WEG S.A.1.04%33 082
