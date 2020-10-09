Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Schneider Electric SE    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Introducing our open IIoT platform: the next evolution of data analysis for Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 02:15pm EDT
The next evolution of IIoT solutions for Industry

There's always been a buzz around the Industrial Internet of Things. It's hard not to get excited about the benefits it can bring industrial businesses. Unfortunately customers who try IIoT don't always get the value they expect out of their projects.

Companies also report they are only using a fraction of the data they've collected (McKinsey & Company). It's clear the problem is not in accessing data, but the ability to harness usable business insights. Without the right expertise and analytical tools they're like needles in a haystack, and this is one of the biggest barriers to digitization.

What is the next step for IIoT solutions?

To bridge this gap, we believe the next step is an all-in-one IIoT platform that enables customers to:

  • Make use of existing applications which generate specific business insights for industries such as mining, minerals and metals, water and wastewater, and consumer packaged goods.
  • Build custom apps for their industry
  • Easily connect third party software with the system
Our vision for an IIoT platform

The concept of an open IIoT platform is a little like your home computer/cell phone and operating system.

  • Your home computer comes off the shelf with an operating system and a selection of software programs designed for most of your day-to-day computing needs.
  • Depending on your job, hobbies, or business needs, you might buy extra programs like professional editing or accounting software.
  • There are countless other apps out there for seemingly anything you need, but if you can't find a program that is suitable for your task, you can create your own custom app.

Computers and phones are both plug and play yet highly customisable. It makes them a convenient and easy to use, yet powerfulpiece of technology for both the average user and the specialist. Similarly, with our all-in-one solution EcoStruxure Plant Advisor, customers can choose from a set of pre-packaged applications or build their own to meet specific needs.

To deliver the app builder functionality we've partnered with software enterprise Decisyon. Thanks to the Decisyon App Composer technology embedded in the platform, customers will be able to quickly and easily develop custom apps to clearly focus on specific business needs.

Conveniently, end users also have access to a network of experts on the Schneider Electric Exchange to deliver exactly the right KPI insights to show the way to optimization and profitability. And of course, they're then able to share the apps they've created with other users in the app store.

Reaching world class levels of sustainable, profitable business performance

As well as improving the business value Industry gets from digitization, an open secure IIoT platform like this brings other benefits:

  • Reduced IT, maintenance and engineering costs
  • Accelerated and simplified IoT project deployment
  • Standardized solutions cross sites
  • Solution can be scaled to cover multiple sites and facilities

As I said earlier, it's easy to get excited about IIoT. Most of us know by now that IIoT can bring many benefits to industrial business in terms of efficiency and profitability. But digital transformation is a journey. To help customers from diverse applications in different industries reach this level, we need solutions that allow them to pull insights from their operational data more easily and effectively, while allowing them to take the journey step by step.

To learn more about this step-wise approach and the latest in IIoT solutions, visit the Schneider Electric Exchange.

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 18:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
02:15pINTRODUCING OUR OPEN IIOT PLATFORM : the next evolution of data analysis for Ind..
PU
09:40aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Advances Management of Hybrid IT Infrastructure with New Ec..
AQ
09:40aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : publishes the world's first end-to-end biodiversity footpri..
AQ
09:40aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : launches EcoStruxure Plant Advisor to increase operational ..
AQ
09:40aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Re-inventing the New Electric World with mySchneider Partne..
AQ
09:40aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : unveils a new generation of ComPacT molded-case circuit bre..
AQ
09:40aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Advocates for Industry Transformation with Buildings of the..
AQ
09:40aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : to Showcase its Pioneering Energy Management Innovations an..
AQ
09:40aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : New 451 Research Report Captures the Impact of Efficiency a..
AQ
09:35aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : McDermott, Schneider Electric and io consulting Join Forces..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 24 517 M 28 989 M 28 989 M
Net income 2020 2 002 M 2 368 M 2 368 M
Net Debt 2020 4 221 M 4 991 M 4 991 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
Yield 2020 2,34%
Capitalization 57 526 M 67 973 M 68 018 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,52x
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 110,76 €
Last Close Price 107,45 €
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Coureil Executive Vice President-Information Systems
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Willy R. Kissling Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE17.43%67 598
KEYENCE CORPORATION28.66%113 312
NIDEC CORPORATION35.29%56 247
EATON CORPORATION PLC13.47%43 003
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-9.15%41 401
WEG S.A.116.91%28 092
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group