SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Berenberg gives a Buy rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 24 751 M 29 295 M 29 295 M Net income 2020 2 023 M 2 394 M 2 394 M Net Debt 2020 4 080 M 4 829 M 4 829 M P/E ratio 2020 28,7x Yield 2020 2,41% Capitalization 55 839 M 66 444 M 66 090 M EV / Sales 2020 2,42x EV / Sales 2021 2,22x Nbr of Employees 135 000 Free-Float 90,6% Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 21 Average target price 106,54 € Last Close Price 104,30 € Spread / Highest target 24,6% Spread / Average Target 2,15% Spread / Lowest Target -25,2% EPS Revisions Managers Name Title Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer Hervé Coureil Executive Vice President-Information Systems Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development Willy R. Kissling Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 13.99% 66 444 KEYENCE CORPORATION 17.87% 105 084 NIDEC CORPORATION 19.81% 50 553 EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. -10.41% 40 851 EATON CORPORATION PLC 6.08% 40 294 ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 14.98% 27 023