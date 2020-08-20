Log in
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Berenberg gives a Buy rating

08/20/2020 | 02:53am EDT

Berenberg is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 120.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 24 751 M 29 295 M 29 295 M
Net income 2020 2 023 M 2 394 M 2 394 M
Net Debt 2020 4 080 M 4 829 M 4 829 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,7x
Yield 2020 2,41%
Capitalization 55 839 M 66 444 M 66 090 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,42x
EV / Sales 2021 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 106,54 €
Last Close Price 104,30 €
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Coureil Executive Vice President-Information Systems
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Willy R. Kissling Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE13.99%66 444
KEYENCE CORPORATION17.87%105 084
NIDEC CORPORATION19.81%50 553
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-10.41%40 851
EATON CORPORATION PLC6.08%40 294
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION14.98%27 023
