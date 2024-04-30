Schneider Electric SE leads the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructures and Industries. With a presence in more than 115 countries, Schneider Electric SE is the undisputed leader in power management - medium voltage, low voltage and secure energy, and automation systems. The company provides integrated efficiency solutions that combine energy management, automation and software. The ecosystem it has built allows it to collaborate on its open platform with a large community of partners, integrators and developers to offer its customers both control and operational efficiency in real time. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (3.9%), Western Europe (16.8%), the United States (19.9%), North America (23%), China (8.6%), Asia/Pacific (19.3%) and other (8.5%).