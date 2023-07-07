SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
Today at 03:56 am
Berenberg analyst Philip Buller maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price remains set at EUR 200.
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 04:05:33 2023-07-07 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|156.04 EUR
|-0.42%
|-6.22%
|+19.42%
