SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
Today at 02:56 pm
JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 195.
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:29 2023-07-27 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|164.38 EUR
|+2.60%
|+2.55%
|+25.75%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+25.75%
|99 193 M $
|+29.42%
|115 B $
|+28.96%
|80 932 M $
|-4.34%
|52 801 M $
|+31.93%
|39 676 M $
|+28.60%
|38 364 M $
|+13.83%
|36 590 M $
|+4.86%
|35 870 M $
|+22.85%
|34 025 M $
|+25.13%
|29 954 M $