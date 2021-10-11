SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
trend-following stocks
ESG Stocks
Investment themes
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
France
Euronext Paris
Schneider Electric SE
News
Summary
SU
FR0000121972
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
(SU)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Euronext Paris -
10/11 03:50:41 am
139.16
EUR
-1.14%
03:22a
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
: acquires DC Systems B.V. to advance innovations in electrical distribution
PU
03:12a
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
: JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/08
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
: Expands APC Smart-UPS Ultra Range – Game Changing Innovation for Hybrid IT
PU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
10/11/2021 | 03:12am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
JP Morgan analyst Andreas Willi maintains his Buy rating on the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
03:22a
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
: acquires DC Systems B.V. to advance innovations in electrical distrib..
PU
03:12a
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
: JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/08
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
: Expands APC Smart-UPS Ultra Range – Game Changing Innovation fo..
PU
10/08
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
: SF6-Free MV Switchgear Named Green Product of the Year by Southern We..
PU
10/08
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
: Water and Wastewater operations to manage full automation lifecycle w..
PU
10/08
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
: Product transport systems now up to 50% more flexible with next gener..
PU
10/08
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
: Accelerates and Expands Global Sustainability Consulting Business
PU
10/08
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
: Introduces EcoStruxure™ Building Graph - Building Operating Sys..
PU
10/08
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
: Brings Net Zero Homes Closer with a Host of Revolutionary Innovations
PU
10/08
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
: Brings Unparalleled Data Center Flexibility and Scalability with Cana..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
03:12a
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
: JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/04
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
: JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
10/04
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
: Credit Suisse maintains a Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
28 616 M
33 148 M
33 148 M
Net income 2021
2 949 M
3 416 M
3 416 M
Net Debt 2021
5 718 M
6 624 M
6 624 M
P/E ratio 2021
26,0x
Yield 2021
1,99%
Capitalization
78 122 M
90 408 M
90 494 M
EV / Sales 2021
2,93x
EV / Sales 2022
2,73x
Nbr of Employees
135 000
Free-Float
94,3%
More Financials
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
140,76 €
Average target price
157,14 €
Spread / Average Target
11,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Pascal Tricoire
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Premraj Krishnakutty
Vice President-Research & Development
Léo Apotheker
Director
Linda I. Knoll
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
18.99%
90 408
KEYENCE CORPORATION
10.81%
139 009
NIDEC CORPORATION
-9.51%
61 310
EATON CORPORATION PLC
27.82%
61 237
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
20.24%
57 771
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.
20.14%
34 962
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave