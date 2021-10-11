Log in
    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

10/11/2021 | 03:12am EDT
JP Morgan analyst Andreas Willi maintains his Buy rating on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 28 616 M 33 148 M 33 148 M
Net income 2021 2 949 M 3 416 M 3 416 M
Net Debt 2021 5 718 M 6 624 M 6 624 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 78 122 M 90 408 M 90 494 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,93x
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 94,3%
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 140,76 €
Average target price 157,14 €
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Léo Apotheker Director
Linda I. Knoll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE18.99%90 408
KEYENCE CORPORATION10.81%139 009
NIDEC CORPORATION-9.51%61 310
EATON CORPORATION PLC27.82%61 237
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.20.24%57 771
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.20.14%34 962