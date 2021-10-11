SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 28 616 M 33 148 M 33 148 M Net income 2021 2 949 M 3 416 M 3 416 M Net Debt 2021 5 718 M 6 624 M 6 624 M P/E ratio 2021 26,0x Yield 2021 1,99% Capitalization 78 122 M 90 408 M 90 494 M EV / Sales 2021 2,93x EV / Sales 2022 2,73x Nbr of Employees 135 000 Free-Float 94,3% Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 22 Last Close Price 140,76 € Average target price 157,14 € Spread / Average Target 11,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development Léo Apotheker Director Linda I. Knoll Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 18.99% 90 408 KEYENCE CORPORATION 10.81% 139 009 NIDEC CORPORATION -9.51% 61 310 EATON CORPORATION PLC 27.82% 61 237 EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. 20.24% 57 771 ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC. 20.14% 34 962