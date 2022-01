Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 28 767 M 32 517 M 32 517 M Net income 2021 3 012 M 3 405 M 3 405 M Net Debt 2021 6 212 M 7 021 M 7 021 M P/E ratio 2021 32,4x Yield 2021 1,59% Capitalization 98 421 M 111 B 111 B EV / Sales 2021 3,64x EV / Sales 2022 3,35x Nbr of Employees 135 000 Free-Float 94,3% Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 22 Last Close Price 177,50 € Average target price 165,91 € Spread / Average Target -6,53% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development LÚo Apotheker Director Linda I. Knoll Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 2.92% 111 210 KEYENCE CORPORATION 2.13% 154 246 NIDEC CORPORATION 2.18% 69 573 EATON CORPORATION PLC -2.41% 68 344 EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. 3.08% 57 009 ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC. -2.63% 39 804