Schneider Electric: 15% increase in net income by 2023
At 35.9 billion euros, the group's 2023 sales rose by 5.1% on a reported basis and were up 12.7% organically (including +14% for energy management and +7% for industrial automation).
A dividend of 3.50 euros per share, up 11%, will be proposed for 2023. For 2024, Schneider Electric forecasts organic sales growth of between +6 and +8% and an organic increase in adjusted EBITA margin of between +40 and +60 basis points.
