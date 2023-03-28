Schneider Electric : 2022 Universal Registration Document

FINANCIAL AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT REPORT
2022 Universal Registration Document
Digital and Electric: for a sustainable and resilient future
The Universal Registration Document was filed on March 28, 2023 with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), as the competent authority under Commission regulation (EU) 1129/2017, without prior approval in compliance with Article 9 of this regulation.
The Universal Registration Document may be used for purposes of a public offer of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if completed by a securities note and, if applicable, a summary and any amendments to the Universal Registration Document. The whole is then approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.
This Universal Registration Document is a free translation into English of the official version of the Universal Registration Document which has been prepared in French and in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) and which includes the Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and is available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org) and on the Company's website (www.se.com).
STRATEGICREPORT
Integrated Report
STRATEGIC REPORT
Integrated report
Our purpose 2
About Schneider 4
Statement from the Chairman & CEO, Jean-Pascal Tricoire 10
An interview with Chief Financial Officer, Hilary Maxson 12
Financial Performance Highlights 13
Accelerating our digital journey 18
Key Achievements of 2022 20
Business: Market trends - All Digital, All Electric 22
What we do 24
Sustainability strategy: A changemaker for sustainability 30
Proud of 2022's sustainability achievements 32
2023 outlook and target 34 2022-2024 targets and long-term ambitions
as announced in 2021 Capital Markets Day 34
Governance 35
Our Stakeholders 40
Chapter 1 - Group strategy and sustainability
1.1 Trends and opportunities 52
1.2 Schneider Electric's unique operating model 54
1.3 Schneider Electric's priorities for sustainable growth 59
1.4 End-customer focus 69
Chapter 2 - Sustainable development
An introduction by Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer,
Gwenaelle Avice-Huet 74
2.1 Sustainability for all 75
2.2 Driving responsible business with Trust 108
2.3 Leading on decarbonization 148
2.4 Being efficient with resources 174
2.5 Great people make Schneider Electric a great company 198
2.6 Delivering social impact for a just transition 224
2.7 Methodology and audit of indicators 242
2.8 Indicators 274
Chapter 3 - How we manage riskat Schneider Electric
An introduction by Chief Governance Officer & Secretary General,
Hervé Coureil 294
3.1 Risk management scope 295
3.2 Organization and management 295
3.3 Risk management mechanisms 299
3.4 Key risks and opportunities 304
3.5 Insurance 319
CORPORATEGOVERNANCEREPORT
Chapter 4 - Corporate governance report
Vice-Chairman & Lead Independent Director's introduction 322
4.1 Governance Report 324
4.2 Compensation Report 376
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Chapter 5 - Consolidated financialstatements at December 31, 2022
5.1 Consolidated statement of income 420
5.2 Consolidated statement of cash flows 422
5.3 Consolidated balance sheet 423
5.4 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 425
5.5 Notes to the consolidated financial statements 426
5.6 Statutory Auditors' report on the consolidated financial statements 483
5.7
Extract of the management report for the
year ended December 31, 2022 488
Chapter 6 - Parent company financialstatements
6.1 Balance Sheet 498
6.2 Statement of income 500
6.3 Notes to the financial statements 501
6.4 Statutory auditors' report on the annual financial statements 512
6.5 List of securities held at December 31, 2022 515
6.6 Subsidiaries and affiliates 516
6.7 The company's financial results over the last 5 years 518
6.8 Extract of the management report for the year ended
December 31, 2022 519
SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION
Chapter 7 - Information on the Company and its capital
7.1
Shareholding 522
7.2 Capital 524
7.3 General information on the Company 527
7.4 Shareholders' rights and obligations 528
7.5 Stock market data 531
7.6 Investor relations 533
Chapter 8 - Annual Shareholders'
Meeting
8.1 Explanatory comments & draft resolutions submitted
to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 536
8.2 Statutory Auditors' special reports 561
Chapter 9 - Persons responsible for the Universal Registration Document and audit of the financial statements
Persons responsible for the Universal Registration Document 568
Persons responsible for the audit of the financial statements 569
Universal Registration Document cross-reference table 570
Annual Financial Report cross-reference table 573
Cross-reference table referring to the elements of the
Management Report 574
Cross-reference table referring to the
elements of the Corporate Governance Report 575
Cross-reference table pursuant to Articles L. 225-102-1, L. 22-10-36 and R. 225-105 (disclosure on extra-financial performance), and
Article L. 225-102-4 (vigilance plan) of the French Commercial Code 576
Glossary 578
RFA Annual Financial Report elements are clearly identified in this table of contents with the sign RFA.
I N T E G R A T E D R E P O R T
To empower all to make the most of our energy and resources bridging progress and sustainability for all.
Integrated Report
STRATEGIC REPORT
Our purpose
Our performance
2022 was a year of strong performance against a complex economic and geopolitical backdrop. We navigated the challenges faced with agility, taking the next step on our sustainable growth journey.
Financial KPIs
Revenues
Free Cash Flow
€34.2B
€3.3B
+12.2% organic
96% conversion rate
Adjusted EBITA margin
Adjusted Earnings per Share
17.6%
€7.11
+40bps organic
+16%
Net Income (Group share)
Proposed Dividend per Share
€3.5B
€3.15
+9%
+9%
2
STRATEGIC REPORT
Integrated Report
Impact Revenues (+1pt vs 2021)
Reduction in suppliers CO2 emissions
4.91/10
+9.7M
Schneider Sustainability Impact score, outperforming 2022 4.70/10 target
People have access to green electricity since 2020
440M
397,864
Tonnes of saved and avoided CO2 emissions to our customers since 2018
People trained in energy management since 2009
I N T E G R A T E D R E P O R T