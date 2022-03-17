Schneider Electric : An update on Ukraine, Russia and Belarus

Our priority at Schneider Electric remains the safety of our people and their families. Schneider Electric is supporting its Ukrainian employees by ensuring their financial security and providing temporary housing for their families. Our employees from around the world are also supporting this initiative, helping their colleagues in need through donations. Additionally, the Schneider Electric Foundation is supporting its NGO partner 'SOS Attitude' to set up a refugee camp in Moldavia.

Since Feb. 24th, Schneider Electric has put on hold new investments as well as the international delivery of new project orders destined to Russia and Belarus. We are doing so while we implement all applicable sanctions and regulations that are imposed in the various jurisdictions where we operate. We are also doing so while remaining committed to our Russian employees.

Ensuring our employees and their families are in peaceful places, to live and work, is our focus today - prioritizing long-term stability and safety.