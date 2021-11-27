Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Schneider Electric SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schneider Electric : Challenges and New Beginnings for People With Disabilities – Cristiano's Experience

11/27/2021 | 10:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At Schneider Electric, we promote and respect the rights of people with disabilities by raising awareness and tackling the stigma and stereotypes faced by people with disabilities. We foster equal treatment and equal opportunities for people with disabilities and are working to build an inclusive culture for all abilities. In recognition of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Cristiano Nazaro shares his experience with a disability in his lower limbs - throughout childhood and his career.

Challenges for myself and my family

My name is Cristiano Nazaro, I'm 43 years old and I have a disability in my lower limbs from a firearm accident that happened in November 1989. It happened while a friend of mine handed me his older brother's - a policeman - firearm. An accident because of a child's curiosity to hold a firearm.

It was a great challenge to accept the partial loss of movements, as I had a promising career in football. I was playing for a local team with great exposure and was told I could become a professional footballer.

However, I believe the person who felt this obstacle the most was my father. He was grappling with feelings of disappointment because he had great hopes for me to fulfill his dream of having a football player for a son. A dream most parents in Brazil share, because of the financial stability it can bring. At the same time, my father didn't know for sure what his child's future would hold.

Because of my disability, we faced many difficulties in my country. However, I have an interesting story. For many, disabilities are perceived as the end of the world, but for me, I saw it as a new beginning.

A new beginning

One day, I overheard my father talking about placing me in a special place so I could be better taken care of. I knew he loved me unconditionally, and only wanted my protection but he didn't have the financial resources to do it. That day, it felt strange. As I went back to my room, I started to think about what I could do to change the situation. I wanted to show my father that I could be someone and go far in life - that my disability was just a part of my circumstances, and I would still be able to live a normal life. Without really knowing it, on this day, I started working on my first Business Plan. I wanted to change the situation and make my parents believe that our family and I could be happy even after my accident.

My first action was to choose the academic career I wanted to pursue. I knew that only education could increase my chances of getting a job. So I graduated as an Accounting Technician, and thanks to that I was able to get my first job opportunity at a postal company in Brazil. But I didn't want to settle down, so I enrolled in a university undergraduate program in Electrical Engineering.This provided me with an opportunity to interview with Schneider Electric. And, I got the role! That's when my professional, personal, and financial life all started changing. That was a major milestone and the beginning of a new horizon for me and my family.

I had achieved my main objective. To give my parents and me financial security - something they thought my career as a football player would bring. And I did this as an electrical technician and with a disability. I wanted to prove that it is possible to overcome the challenges of having a disability by eliminating some of the barriers, whether physical, misconceptions, or inaccurate beliefs.

A company that embraces differences

Early on in my journey at Schneider, I realized that the company's culture was free from prejudice and that I would be able to grow professionally based on my efforts, capacity, delivery, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence. Because the company believed in me, and I believed in the company, this year I will complete 18 years with Schneider Electric. I have had a career with unique opportunities for learning and have exchanged experiences with countless professionals that I have met during this journey.

And this journey also led me to be the leader of the Network of People with Disabilities in Brazil. We are a group that brings together people with disabilities and allies to discuss, innovate, recruit and offer training to employees with and without disabilities.

We develop training and awareness actions around the challenges that people with disabilities face, hold internal and external events to cascade our knowledge as well as best practices that we are carrying out. We learned a lot from these events. In addition to being the main point of support for people with disabilities in the company, the network, and our leadership's number one priority is to create an inclusive and respectful environment.

Schneider Electric is committed to impacting the lives of people, communities, and societies/ or environments in which we operate. Sustainability, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion are core to our purpose. The initiatives we have are part of our company's DNA and are not just something we say. We strive to achieve our goals for the betterment of everyone.

The entire DE&I strategy is fully supported. Everyone from the leadership committee, managers, and employees is essential to building a welcoming environment where everyone feels they belong. Including people with different abilities is necessary to create an innovative and disruptive environment.

Therefore, being part of this whole process makes me a better human being, it makes us all better human beings. Knowing that the company I work for is concerned with human and social values, and is committed to policies and practices that are inclusive, motivates me and my colleagues to contribute our best. I am proud to be part of this journey to include everyone.

Learn more about our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion initiatives and policies here: www.se.com/diversity

Search for jobs and opportunities at Schneider Electric here: www.se.com/careers

Check out the other stories from our #SEGreatPeople community here

My eyes are my ears by Pauline Chevalier

Caretaker for a Person with Disabilities and Establishing Disability & Accessibility Employee Group by Mike O'Brien

My Life as an Accessibility Advocate by Char James-Tanny

Inclusion of Disabilities by Rick Blair

Follow Schneider Electric on Social Media

About the Author

Cristiano Navaro has been with Schneider Electric for over 18 years and has worked in areas such as Customer Service, Tender, Internal Sales, External Sales, Service Channel Coordination, Product Manager. He is currently a Business Developer and Sales Channel Coordinator.He has a beautiful family with 2 daughters, Isabella and Samantha. Cristiano's goal is to leave a legacy. He gives lectures in schools in less fortunate communities about the importance of academic training and entrepreneurship.

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 27 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2021 15:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
10:40aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Challenges and New Beginnings for People With Disabilities – Cr..
PU
11/26SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : My eyes are my ears
PU
11/26Schneider Electric launches remote Cyber Risk Assessment in UK and Ireland
AQ
11/25SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : sustainability leadership recognized for the 11th year in a row by Do..
PU
11/24Schneider Electric gives away free welcome pack to all Premier Partners on my Schneider
AQ
11/24SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : An International Career in Supply Chain Operations - Intern to Proces..
AQ
11/24SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/23Schneider Electric to Build Three New Assembly Plants in North America
AQ
11/23WHY THE DESIGN-BUILD PROCESS NEEDS R : enabling digital infrastructures to support new FM ..
PU
11/22SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Why improving indoor air quality is critical for healthcare facilitie..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 28 718 M 32 500 M 32 500 M
Net income 2021 3 006 M 3 402 M 3 402 M
Net Debt 2021 5 582 M 6 317 M 6 317 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 84 049 M 95 110 M 95 118 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,12x
EV / Sales 2022 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 151,58 €
Average target price 159,50 €
Spread / Average Target 5,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Léo Apotheker Director
Linda I. Knoll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE28.13%95 110
KEYENCE CORPORATION22.31%151 777
EATON CORPORATION PLC42.29%66 769
NIDEC CORPORATION-0.62%66 520
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.12.37%53 725
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.37.53%39 341