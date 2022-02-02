Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Schneider Electric SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report
Schneider Electric : Charging into the future with Electric Vehicles

02/02/2022 | 05:59pm EST
In my interview with TotallyEV, I shared my thoughts on how electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructures enable digital transformation and drive sustainable outcomes.

Let's consider these global EV trends:

This is what the future of net-zero transportation looks like

Today, it is already a reality in Norway, with roughly 98% of its electricity being renewable, with the share of plug-in cars reaching 84.6% - something that no doubt provides the satisfaction of clean air to motorists and helps protect the planet.

These fundamental marketplace trends are accelerating the transition to electric-powered vehicles. Both global and local regulatory bodies are mandating specific legislation towards using cleaner forms of energy. For instance, mandates have been put into place in the UK and France to phase out conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles between 2030-2040.

Citizens and governments across geographies also demand higher sustainability and lower carbon emissions from products they consume and use. In the eyes of much of the public, EVs offer an effective and concrete solution for:

  • Reducing the transportation-driven carbon footprint
  • Increasing sustainability
  • Minimizing emissions
  • Optimizing grid energy consumption.

However, these benefits hinge on developing a robust charging infrastructure that will be both globally accessible and reliable.

How to create a resilient grid?

Some people might assume that fast charging points or accurate and instant billing are required to create a resilient grid. In my opinion, the answer lies in industry partnerships and cooperation that drive tech innovation. According to a recent survey by IDC, 96% of companies are either already or considering co-creation with vendors to develop new sustainable and efficient digital products and services.

As we accelerate towards a global goal of halving emissions within the next nine years to be in a position to achieve net-zero by 2050, I believe more investment in smart gridswill become a part of public-private partnerships in a post-pandemic world.

Energy provides access to a better life. Smart grid technology delivers resilience to developed nations while enabling access to energy and its availability for developing nations through software and the integration of solar PV and microgrids.

The transportation tipping point

Both the automotive industry and society as a whole are finding themselves at a critical tipping point. In a world where over 1 billion fossil fuel-powered motor vehicles circulate across tens of millions of kilometers of roads, the infrastructure that powers these vehicles is about to change radically.

A wide variety of players make up today's eMobility ecosystem, including automobile manufacturers, charging point operators, utilities, service providers, fleet owners, EV charging station providers, buildings owners and managers, and EV drivers themselves. These stakeholders uniquely contribute to the evolution of an integrated system that provides the service required to realize economic and environmental benefits.

Within the eMobility space, partnerships can help design energy-efficient EV batteries (manufacturing energy contributes at least 50% of battery life-cycle emissions), identify smart tariffs based on location, time, and used power - including the ability to monitor the EV infrastructure performance and rectify any issues in real-time. In turn, this drives EV manufacturing demand and supports more widespread consumer adoption.

For this future to become a reality, strong industry partnerships are required to spearhead tech innovation at scale. Learn more about our vision for Partnerships of the Future to support the future of EV.

[Original content published Dec. 10, 2021 on TotallyEV.com]

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 22:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
