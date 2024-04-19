By Adria Calatayud

Schneider Electric confirmed it is in talks with engineering-software company Bentley Systems about a potential strategic transaction.

The confirmation from the French industrial giant came after The Wall Street Journal reported Schneider was in talks to take control of Bentley in a deal that could be worth more than $15 billion.

"Discussions remain at a preliminary stage regarding a potential transaction, and there is no certainty that any transaction will be agreed upon," Schneider said.

