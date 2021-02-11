Schneider Electric : Difference Between High, Medium and Low Voltage Transformers

A Voltage Transformer, also known as Potential Transformer, is a device that is used for stepping down the voltage from a higher level to a safe or acceptable level. It is a parallel-connected type of instrument transformer designed in a way that it can easily present negligible load to the supply being measured.

Voltage transformers have an accurate voltage ratio and a phase relationship to enable accurate secondary connecting metering. These transformers are widely used by power plants, industrial plants, and traditional electric utility companies due to their diverse capabilities. Typically, Switchgear in substations are located on both the high and low voltage sides of the large power transformers. The voltage transformers are divided into the following three categories:

High voltage transformers

Medium voltage transformers

Low voltage transformers

These are of three types: High, Extra-High, and Ultra High voltages, associated with supply transmission from the power plant. The reason for transmitting high voltage levels is to increase efficiency. For proper maintenance and testing, High voltage transformers need to be controlled remotely or placed manually. It can be high voltage windings or high voltage isolations between windings or both.

Large industries that require a substantial amount of power often utilise medium supply voltage. Under this, voltage is proportional to amperage, i.e. when voltage is increased, amperage is decreased to complete the operations. It needs a larger amount of power than a low voltage transformer.

Low voltage transformers have a rectifier that helps to convert their output into Radio Frequency Interference and direct current. In this type of transformer, electricity converts by transferring current from one set of electric windings to another.

According to American National Standard Institute(ANSI), high voltage transformers can handle a minimum of 115000 to a maximum of 11,00,000 volts; medium voltage transformers has a limited capacity of 2400 to 69000 volts; and low voltage transformers have a minimum capacity of 240 volts and a maximum of 600 volts.

Many industries need voltage transformers to power up their machines. Schneider Electric India provides a wide range of technology-driven voltage transformers, MV Switchgear that helps in providing protection to electric circuits and preventing mishaps. They do not compromise on the quality and provide trusted products. With Schneider Electric India's modern solutions, transform your power management capabilities with innovative medium power transformers.