MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Schneider Electric SE    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/10 11:35:22 am
123.05 EUR   -0.08%
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : to Raise 2020 Dividend
DJ
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : FY20 Profit Slips; Boards Ups Dividend
MT
02/10SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Full-Year Results / {Transcript
PU
Schneider Electric : Difference Between High, Medium and Low Voltage Transformers

02/11/2021 | 01:21am EST
A Voltage Transformer, also known as Potential Transformer, is a device that is used for stepping down the voltage from a higher level to a safe or acceptable level. It is a parallel-connected type of instrument transformer designed in a way that it can easily present negligible load to the supply being measured.

Voltage transformers have an accurate voltage ratio and a phase relationship to enable accurate secondary connecting metering. These transformers are widely used by power plants, industrial plants, and traditional electric utility companies due to their diverse capabilities. Typically, Switchgear in substations are located on both the high and low voltage sides of the large power transformers. The voltage transformers are divided into the following three categories:

  • High voltage transformers
  • Medium voltage transformers
  • Low voltage transformers
High Voltage Transformers

These are of three types: High, Extra-High, and Ultra High voltages, associated with supply transmission from the power plant. The reason for transmitting high voltage levels is to increase efficiency. For proper maintenance and testing, High voltage transformers need to be controlled remotely or placed manually. It can be high voltage windings or high voltage isolations between windings or both.

Medium Voltage Transformers

Large industries that require a substantial amount of power often utilise medium supply voltage. Under this, voltage is proportional to amperage, i.e. when voltage is increased, amperage is decreased to complete the operations. It needs a larger amount of power than a low voltage transformer.

Low Voltage Transformers

Low voltage transformers have a rectifier that helps to convert their output into Radio Frequency Interference and direct current. In this type of transformer, electricity converts by transferring current from one set of electric windings to another.

According to American National Standard Institute(ANSI), high voltage transformers can handle a minimum of 115000 to a maximum of 11,00,000 volts; medium voltage transformers has a limited capacity of 2400 to 69000 volts; and low voltage transformers have a minimum capacity of 240 volts and a maximum of 600 volts.

Many industries need voltage transformers to power up their machines. Schneider Electric India provides a wide range of technology-driven voltage transformers, MV Switchgear that helps in providing protection to electric circuits and preventing mishaps. They do not compromise on the quality and provide trusted products. With Schneider Electric India's modern solutions, transform your power management capabilities with innovative medium power transformers.

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 06:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 24 958 M 30 257 M 30 257 M
Net income 2020 2 106 M 2 553 M 2 553 M
Net Debt 2020 5 070 M 6 147 M 6 147 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,6x
Yield 2020 2,10%
Capitalization 65 877 M 79 929 M 79 863 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,84x
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 122,58 €
Last Close Price 123,05 €
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer
Hervé Coureil Executive Vice President-Information Systems
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Léo Apotheker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE4.02%79 929
KEYENCE CORPORATION-1.57%134 198
NIDEC CORPORATION11.48%81 796
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.7.65%51 543
EATON CORPORATION PLC0.07%47 968
WEG S.A.13.59%32 805
