Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Schneider Electric SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SU   FR0000121972

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

(SU)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:35 2022-11-14 am EST
141.20 EUR   -0.55%
04:22aSchneider Electric : EcoStruxure platform becomes one of WiredScore's first Accredited Solutions
PU
04:00aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Informa lifts FTSE 100; pound above USD1.18
AN
02:56aLONDON BRIEFING: Informa upgrades full-year outlook on revenue growth
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schneider Electric : EcoStruxure platform becomes one of WiredScore's first Accredited Solutions

11/14/2022 | 04:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure platform becomes one of WiredScore's first Accredited Solutions

Rueil-Malmaison, France

14/11/2022

Download PDF
  • Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure will deliver time and cost-saving benefits to commercial smart buildings
  • WiredScore aims to help property owners and developers globally to choose the right smart-enabled assets for their facilities

WiredScore, the global digital connectivity certification agency, is adding Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Building to its Accredited Solutions. The accreditation will enable Schneider Electric to align its technology with SmartScore global certification guides, supporting businesses in meeting their modern smart building standards.

Supporting Smart Building standards globally

Smart buildings provide real-time data analytics which allow decision makers to make informed choices to improve the sustainability, efficiency and resiliency of buildings whilst also providing a better occupant experience. Currently, there is a lack of clarity on how the real estate industry can best integrate data and digital solutions to deliver sustainability targets and create smart, connected buildings.

WiredScore has launched its Accredited Solutions accreditation to support technology providers in demonstrating the value of smart digital solutions for the building sector. The standards aim to help businesses achieve their SmartScore targets in a time and cost-efficient manner.

EcoStruxure, the foundational technology backbone on which Schneider Electric solutions are built and delivered, has become one of the first to receive this accreditation from WiredScore. This seal of approval will demonstrate how the implementation of Schneider's products, technologies and software can support future-ready smart buildings.

Forward-thinking leaders in the building sector

The accreditation will deliver globally recognised standards that better demonstrate the value of investments in smart technology for commercial buildings. Schneider's solutions, such as Building Advisor and Resource Advisor, will enable user functionalities such as better air quality, optimised comfort, more precise energy reporting, e-mobility charging, and predictive maintenance. The announcement continues Schneider Electric's work in delivering smart digital solutions that enable businesses to create smart, green, healthy spaces.

"We are excited to start this journey with WiredScore and for EcoStruxure to be one of the first Accredited Solutions launched. As we know, the built environment holds immense potential to digitally transform how we efficiently manage the consumption of energy and drive the reduction of carbon emissions on a global scale. This initiative is a great step forward in helping our clients understand the value their investment in digital technologies can deliver." said Kas Mohammed, VP of Digital Energy at Schneider Electric.

"Partnerships and the sharing of knowledge are vital to reaching sustainability goals. We see that this first step is one of many in a rewarding journey that will enable WiredScore and Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure platform to illustrate how real estate and smart technologies can be linked and in doing so make a significant move towards carbon neutrality."

Arie Barendrecht, the founder and CEO of WiredScore, states, "We are really excited to be launching our Accredited Solutions offering to the market, to build a bridge between real estate and technology, enabling landlords and the technology solutions that serve them to connect seamlessly."

"Since launching SmartScore - our smart building certification - in 2021, we have noticed that 'smart' continues to be an opaque subject for the real estate industry. Many continue to seek guidance on how to implement smart buildings, what solution providers to work with, and even what 'smart' itself means. We are confident that our Accredited Solutions offering will help to demystify how to successfully deliver a smart building." he concludes.

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 09:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
04:22aSchneider Electric : EcoStruxure platform becomes one of WiredScore's first Accredited Sol..
PU
04:00aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Informa lifts FTSE 100; pound above USD1.18
AN
02:56aLONDON BRIEFING: Informa upgrades full-year outlook on revenue growth
AN
02:29aAveva's 4% Shareholder Backs Schneider Electric's $11.6 Billion Bid
MT
02:22aSchneider Electric : Economic Sustainability Practices That Inspire Growth
PU
11/11Schneider Electric increases takeover offer for Aveva
AN
11/11Schneider Electric : Three Pillars of Sustainability and Their Relevance in Business
PU
11/11Schneider Electric : 5 Things to Know About Sustainable Aviation Fuel
PU
11/11Schneider Electric : The Multifarious Benefits of Leveraging Clean Technology
PU
11/11Sustainable Design : Future of the Construction Industry
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 33 611 M 34 715 M 34 715 M
Net income 2022 3 709 M 3 830 M 3 830 M
Net Debt 2022 7 351 M 7 593 M 7 593 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 2,16%
Capitalization 78 816 M 81 404 M 81 404 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
EV / Sales 2023 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 128 000
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Duration : Period :
Schneider Electric SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 141,98 €
Average target price 149,82 €
Spread / Average Target 5,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Pascal Tricoire Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hilary Maxson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Premraj Krishnakutty Vice President-Research & Development
Léo Apotheker Director
Linda I. Knoll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-17.67%81 404
KEYENCE CORPORATION-16.01%105 793
EATON CORPORATION PLC-6.49%64 268
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.2.66%56 434
NIDEC CORPORATION-35.88%35 801
AMETEK, INC.-5.57%31 888