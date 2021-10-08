Log in
Schneider Electric : Expands APC Smart-UPS Ultra Range – Game Changing Innovation for Hybrid IT

10/08/2021 | 11:42am EDT
Schneider Electric Expands APC Smart-UPS Ultra Range - Game Changing Innovation for Hybrid IT

Rueil-Malmaison, France

08/10/2021

Download PDF
  • The compact APC Smart-UPS Ultra 5kW UPS is the industry's lightest single-phase 2U 5kW UPS utilizing next generation semi-conductor and lithium-ion technology while maximizing the value of IT space
  • With the acceleration of digital technology and the evolution of the edge, Schneider Electric continues to unveil innovation that meets IT infrastructure challenges of resiliency, security, and sustainability
  • EcoStruxure Ready, cloud-based monitoring delivers data-driven recommendations to optimize performance and enables wherever-you-go visibility across multiple UPS devices

Schneider Electric, the World's Most Sustainable Corporation in 2021 as ranked by Corporate Knights and the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, introduces the next innovation game-changer to address hybrid IT infrastructure challenges with the new 5kW APC™ Smart-UPS™ Ultra. Extending the APC Smart-UPS Ultra range of products, the newest single-phase Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) features EcoStruxure™ for remote monitoring, management and services and is equipped with Lithium-ion batteries, making it the lightest single-phase 5kW UPS on the market. With next generation, semi-conductor technology, APC Smart-UPS Ultra 5kW is 30% smaller than other 5kW UPSs, enabling the deployment of more IT in a limited space.

The acceleration of digital technologies and smart applications is driving the need for compute, network, and storage resources that are localized and in close proximity to enable business critical processes and experiences that rely on network connectivity to the cloud. Yet, configuring, deploying, and maintaining the supporting IT infrastructure for multiple, geographically dispersed sites comes with unique challenges. As the industry's first 2U Lithium-ion UPS in the 5kW range, APC Smart-UPS Ultra 5kW has been designed to effectively address many of the challenges IT professionals and solution providers are facing.

"Edge computing is rapidly expanding, and IT professionals who are managing a hybrid IT environment are looking for solutions that offer more power and flexibility with a lower total cost of ownership while providing outstanding visibility into their assets," said Pankaj Sharma, EVP of Schneider Electric's Secure Power Division. "The new APC Smart-UPS Ultra 5kW delivers on all fronts, solving customer pain points related to the edge evolution while the innovation in the APC Smart-UPS Ultra line of products is redefining what a single-phase UPS should be. This latest introduction continues to deliver on our commitment to driving resiliency and sustainability to preserve our resources for future generations."

The benefits of Lithium-ion batteries

The APC Smart-UPS Ultra 5kW's Lithium-ion battery lasts up to three times longer than a traditional valve regulated lead acid (VRLA) powered UPS and will not need to be replaced under normal operating conditions, resulting in a lower Total Cost of Ownership compared to VRLA batteries. This shift to Lithium-ion helps to eliminate costly battery replacement, labor, and service fees and visits over the life of the UPS, and the APC Smart-UPS Ultra 5kW comes with a five-year warranty.

In addition to the battery life, APC Smart-UPS Ultra 5kW is the lightest Lithium-ion UPS of its kind. It is 55% lighter and 30% smaller than others on the market, which means more space for IT, making it perfect for distributed IT and edge environments where a premium is placed on maximizing square footage to optimize IT systems and boost the bottom line.

EcoStruxure Ready APC Smart-UPS Ultra ensures better visibility anytime, anywhere

Being understaffed or lacking onsite staff makes management, maintenance, and service activities, such as inspecting equipment, replacing batteries, and swapping out failed equipment, burdensome, particularly if assets are highly distributed and geographically dispersed. APC Smart-UPS Ultra is EcoStruxure Ready, which allows cloud-based monitoring, delivers data-driven recommendations to optimize performance, and enables wherever-you-go visibility across multiple UPS devices. Connectivity is available via Ethernet Port or embedded network port, and the EcoStruxure Ready APC Smart-UPS web portal provides automated, customizable alerts regarding the health of the UPS to make preventative maintenance simpler to reduce downtime and lower mean time to repair.

APC Smart-UPS Ultra Availability

The new APC Smart-UPS Ultra 5kW will be available in North America and Japan in Q1 of 2022 with global availability expected later in 2022. To learn more about the APC Smart-UPS Ultra line of products, visit this web page.

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric SE published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 15:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
